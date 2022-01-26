what future for cryptocurrency? The forecasts of the experts Reggionline -Telereggio – Latest news Reggio Emilia

The cryptocurrencies have certainly had a huge impact on the entire world of online trading: until a few years ago it would have been simply impossible to imagine a financial instrument characterized by a volatility level so high. That said, if we were to indicate a single crypto as the one capable of giving the La to this revolution, we would undoubtedly think of Bitcoin. Bitcoin in fact it was the first digital currency to debut in international markets: it was the year 2009 and at the time very few traders understood the real potential of this new asset set up on the blockchain.

Bitcoin, above all, was the first digital currency to register literally exponential increases in value: for months, the BTC price has continued to rise non-stop, generating a real fortune in the portfolios of its first buyers. A trader interested in buying bitcoin should in fact first of all have a clear idea of ​​what they are key features of this crypto asset, in order to understand how and when to invest in it.

What does “cryptocurrency” mean

The first point to focus on is that cryptocurrency is one purely digital currency: a good that does not have a physical existence and therefore is not issued by mints or various entities. An asset therefore that can be bought, sold or traded only by resorting to virtual intermediaries, such as online brokers or, more generally, trading platforms.

Furthermore, cryptocurrency is one hidden currency, which cannot be accessed unless you have the right password. In this sense, the prefix “crypto” provides a very clear indication: the cryptocurrency is in fact a currency protected by cryptography and encryption is a technology specifically designed to obscure and therefore to protect valuable assets and / or messages.

What is bitcoin

We come now to “our” Bitcoin which, on closer inspection, resembles a exchange system more comprehensive, highly volatile and entirely based on blockchain technology. Or rather, on the blockchain technologies, considering that the word in question can refer to many different tools and systems.

However, the objective of blockchain technologies is the same: simplify online transactions and their records, in order to protect the traceability of goods within commercial networks. Furthermore, the focus is on decentralized finance: a finance that benefits direct exchanges and makes external infrastructures such as those typical of the banking system less and less necessary.

What future for bitcoin

The beginning of 2022 of the Bitcoin it was certainly not the best: the most famous crypto of all time in fact went down below $ 40,000 of quotation and to this must be added that various international authorities are starting to question the advisability of banning or at least limit extraction of digital currency as it would have an excessive impact on energy consumption and, consequently, on environmental protection.

That said, cryptocurrencies in general, especially those established as Bitcoin, continue to be considered a secure asset and then a asset to focus on in the months to come without particular perplexities. And this does not necessarily mean buying digital currency (an activity not really within everyone’s reach): nowadays, in fact, there are several alternative solutions, such as Contracts For Difference, which allow you to do crypto-trading avoiding direct trading.

