What future for Telecom Italia?

by Beppe Grillo – I have been talking about Telecom for over 30 years. For this, I want to share with you some considerations in this regard.

The instability of Telecom Italia’s shareholding jeopardizes any long-term development and exposes it to bizarre financial plans, such as the spin-off of the network, which sentences it to death.

The succession of different properties over time, from the 1999 tender offer onwards, all characterized by a low propensity to capitalize the company, have made Telecom unable to sustain the investments necessary to compete on an international scale and to go through difficult times like that determined by the excessive drop in telephony prices (with double the speed compared to Europe).

The price of the Telecom share therefore falls to historic lows and attracts large international funds to take control of it to separate the infrastructural part of the network (which is sold at very high values) from the part that markets the service, which alone cannot support. current employment levels and would hardly survive even after drastic layoffs, of the order of 25-30 thousand employees.

It is unrealistic to think of a spin-off of the Telecom network and a merger with Open Fiber, because it is too late: the two networks are already largely built and almost totally overlapping, therefore the savings to be made are modest.

Network integration is impossible, both under Telecom (because it is a vertically integrated operator), and outside Telecom, because what remains of Telecom sinks, like a second Alitalia.

Two competing wholesale networks exist and can coexist, as happens for the mobile network with infrastructure ineutral hosts: Inwit, Cellnex, etc.

It follows that even the presence of CdP both in Telecom and in Open Fiber is not sustainable, given that it is not justified by a hypothesis of merger with the Telecom network, which we have said impossible.

TLCs are a strategic sector for the digitization of the country, with a high capital intensity, which requires high margins and solid capital structures to finance them. To compete in this context, Telecom Italia must regain shareholder stability, a condition that CdP can guarantee:

creation of two competing fiber networks on the wholesale market: Open Fiber on the one hand and Telecom on the other, both able to attract institutional investors interested in investing in long-term assets, also favoring competition based not only on prices but above all on innovation.

exit of CdP from Open Fiber and strengthening of its institutional role in Telecom Italia, reinvesting the important capital gain resulting from the sale of the controlling stake in OF to the relevant funds (Macquarie, KKR, etc.)

strengthening of Telecom’s equity, through a capital increase dedicated to CDP, or in another form, which enables it to improve the company’s overall rating, reduce excessive debt and recover the financial flexibility necessary to support future investments.

safeguarding national security linked to “sensitive” assets, placing all activities most exposed to cyber-risks under public supervision;

defense of Telecom’s know-how and employment levels, by protecting the company from the “stew” risk with the sale of “family jewels”, thanks to a consolidation of the company with a future industrial perspective.

CdP can therefore finally give stability to Telecom’s shareholding which has been lacking for over 20 years and which cyclically subjects it to crisis processes that are now almost irreversible. With a stable shareholding structure and a strengthened balance sheet, Telecom is in a position to compete on the market and lead the country’s digitization process.