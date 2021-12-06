what games will there be? Rumor, confirmations and expectations

On the night between 9 and 10 December the The Game Awards, the video game Oscars hosted by Geoff Keighley. On this occasion we will see not only the awarding of the best game of 2021 but also the announcements of many new games. What can we expect?

Few certainties, many, many rumors about the games of The Game Awards 2021: in recent days there has been talk of a new presentation of Harry Potter Hogwarts Legacy and the announcement of Prey 2 by Arkane Studios, even if the latter rumor seemed not very concrete right from the start. The same goes for the reveal of the Elden Ring Open Beta, at the moment we do not have certainties about it.

Another voice would like the announcement of the video game Matrix The Awakens, rumor fueled by the presence at the show of Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss, protagonists of Matrix Resurrection. Jez Corden of Windows Central said he was absolutely certain of the presence of Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 and the time seems ripe to show something concrete after the first announcement at TGA 2019. The Lord of the Rings Gollum will be there, the game is expected in 2022 but the developers only showed a few footage of the project, so we hope for a new trailer and gameplay video. Then there are those who hope to see Final Fantasy 16 at the Game Awards and those who are betting on a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 and a new gameplay video of Horizon Forbidden West.

We cannot fail to mention the rumors about the remaster of Chrono Cross, a sequel to Chrono Trigger that according to some insiders would be ready to return to our screens not with a remake but rather with a remastered edition. We know with certainty instead that there will be no Activision Blizzard games, the TGA organization has decided to oust the publisher from the event. Geoff Keighley has assured that The Game Awards 2021 will be out of their mind, so don’t miss the The Game Awards marathon on Twitch on December 9th from 3pm, we will go on all night and until dawn on December 10th in the company of many friends and special guests.