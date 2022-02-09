what Garattini, Ciccozzi, Ricciardi say

Open-air masks away from February 11th, except for some circumstances such as possible gatherings. No more anti-covid device, therefore, which in any case must always be kept in the pocket and used when necessary. To remove them indoors, we will have to wait until March 31st. But what do the experts think?

“If optimism spreads, people behave like optimists. It is a mistake, therefore, to say ‘let’s take off the mask outdoors’ with a still high number of infections. Let’s keep it instead, because in this way we accelerate the fall in the number of infections” Covid. To tell Adnkronos Salute is Silvio Garattini, founder and president of the Mario Negri Irccs Pharmacological Research Institute. “If we continue to hold demonstrations, for example with thousands of people at the stadium, we will not be able to reduce the infection – warns Garattini – Prudence must still be our compass”, he warns, recalling that this year too “by holding the mask we have avoiding the flu. In my opinion it should also be kept outdoors – he reiterates – until we have a significant and important drop in infections. When we drop to a few thousand a day it can be removed with greater serenity. We had to wait “.

“At this moment I would not have removed the mask outdoors, I would have waited for the beginning of March, the winter that goes away. It is true that the” Covid infection “curve is decreasing, but a decrease in the curve means that there are always cases of contagion “. In short, “I understand that it is a signal, but it is a political decision rather than an epidemiological one”, he explains to Adnkronos Salute Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico of Rome. “Now – he remembers – we are also in the flu period and the Omicron variant gives flu-like symptoms. Many, if they become infected because the mask is not used, will not recognize Omicron from flu and therefore – Ciccozzi predicts – they will clog up the emergency room because they are afraid of having Omicron. The mask – recalls the epidemiologist – did not protect us and protects us not only from Covid, but also from the flu “. As for the possibility of removing the masks indoors, Ciccozzi is clear: “I would leave them until we see that the virus has become endemic. Once the pandemic becomes endemic, that is, we see that for a protracted period of time we will have a very large number. low in infections without increases, then we will be able to remove everything and say enough, because it will mean that Covid has become a normal coronavirus. But until then – warns the expert – we will have to bring them “.

“To say away the mask outdoors tout court is wrong. At this moment, in areas where there are no crowds, it can be removed, but it must be kept if there are many people close by. You must always carry it with you and put it on when necessary” , then underlines to Adnkronos Salute Walter Ricciardiscientific advisor to the Minister of Health and professor of Hygiene at the Catholic University.