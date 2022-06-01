What Gucci’s Star-Spangled Cosmogonie Show Left Us

It’s a universally acknowledged truth that Cruise’s fashion shows are as much about the spectacular and far-flung locations as they are about actual clothing, and after a two-year hiatus, this season the designers went all out. Chanel held its Cruise 2023 show earlier this month on the shores of the Monte Carlo Beach Hotel, while last week Louis Vuitton took the fashion team to San Diego for a sun-kissed extravaganza against the backdrop of the architectural masterpiece that is the Salk Institute.

The setting for Alessandro Michele’s astronomy-themed show was the octagonal 13th-century Castel del Monte in the Italian region of Puglia, which provided not only a stunning medieval backdrop for the collection, but also the perfect vantage point from the which the guests, including Lana Del Rey. , Dakota Johnson and Jodie Turner-Smith were able to see the rare copper-red full moon and twinkling stars.

Otherworldly gloss was lent to Michele’s latest collection, which was full of historical references (Elizabethan collars are back), shimmering embellishments, opulent textures, graphic patterns, and a heavy dose of the Maison’s trademark unabashed glamour, on display. for no less than 101 models.

But while the theme of astronomy was alluded to throughout, from Gucci ‘adopting’ a star for each of his guests and projecting galaxies onto the fortress walls, to the final look carefully embroidered with constellations, Alessandro Michele never it’s too literal. In fact, the show notes revealed a much more subtle inspiration for the collection: the German philosopher Walter Benjamin.

“This extraordinary ability to illuminate otherwise invisible connections makes Benjamin the paradigmatic figure for those who think about constellations,” writes Michele. ‘What may seem, at first glance, atomized and scattered, like the stars in the sky, in Benjamin’s eyes it becomes a montage of complicity: a connective structure that illuminates the darkness through the epiphany of a constellation. ‘

