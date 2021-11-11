what had not been seen, check the video – Libero Quotidiano

World

World

Environment, crazy climate, global warming, rising waters: themes strongly at the center of the debate for years but especially in the last few weeks, first with the Roman G20 led by Mario Draghi, therefore with Cop26, the climate conference that was held in Glasgow.

And these themes, in their own way, here they come straight to Strip the News, the satirical news of Canale 5, all in the episode broadcast on Monday 8 November. A theme that is covered by Highlander Dj, which dedicates a song to the leader of the environmental movement, the Swedesina Greta Thunberg, which, in truth, obtained very little from the G20 and COP26. Yes, summits and river summits to achieve little and nothing. So much so that the Swedish baby-activist herself harshly criticized the two negotiations, adding that “we will do the revolution”.

And so here is that for Highlander Dj the Swedish girl “doesn’t seem completely satisfied”. The song? “Greta Thunberg went black“. On the notes of You went black, here is a roundup of politicians who tease her, first and foremost Matteo Salvini. There is no shortage, however, either Giorgia Meloni nor a stammerer Matteo Renzi (as well as Mario Draghi). A corrosive tease, for Thunberg.

Strip, teased Greta Thunberg: the video

