what had not been seen – Libero Quotidiano





A particular derby, very particular, that of Hakan Calhanoglu, the Turkish player now with Inter. Already, targeted without interruption since before the game by his old fans, those of Milan, who have never forgiven him for the change of bank, the jump to the Nerazzurri, for an extra million net salary (Calhanoglu, in fact , left the Rossoneri on a free transfer, further “scar” to the club). And again, the Milan fans have never forgiven the playmaker some not very nice phrases addressed to his former team – where it was now absolutely at the center of the project – expenses after the turnover.





And so, here at last night’s derby, Sunday 7 November, Hakan was loaded. Very loaded. Enough to take the ball from the hands of Lautaro Martinez to take the penalty, achieved, of the temporary 1-0 for Inter. Yeah, he wanted revenge. And it did. Incidentally, he did so also exulting in a slightly disheveled and provocative way towards his former fans.





Calhanoglu, in fact, ran under his former curve putting his hands to his ears, as if to say: “I can’t hear your whistles“. Too much, in fact. So much so that – and very few had noticed it during the match, live – after that exultation from the Milan bench he got up Alessandro Florenzi, in his first season with the Rossoneri, who entered the field to lash out at Calhanoglu, with rather eloquent gestures aimed at him and other Inter players. Florenzi, with this move, will certainly have breached the hearts of some Rossoneri fans …