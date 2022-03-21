What hair style to wear according to your horoscope by David Lorente

Many think that personality is marked by the date of your birth, as well as by some characteristics that are usually common to the signs. Therefore, we found it fun to delve a little deeper into the subject and take it to the ground beauty talking to an expert: David Lorente. A renowned hairdresser, who has his charming center in the most stately area of ​​the Chamberí neighborhood. He recommends us the hair style that best suits each zodiac sign, your horoscope. A hair style according to your horoscope by David Lorente. Find out what yours is and get inspired!

Aries: long, in warm tones and with a ‘chunky’ streak

What hair style to wear according to your horoscope? If you are an Aries, you are pure strength and energy, and among the features that give you away, you can highlight your very marked eyebrows and a dense and generally wavy mane. With an athletic complexion, you don’t like to go unnoticed and it’s rare to find Aries women who don’t place a high value on their hair. If necessary, they even resort to extensions.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker is the best example. They also sport the typical ‘aries hair’ Mariah Carey or Reese Whitherspoon.

Your perfect look according to the stylist: «A cut always below the shoulders -the longer the better it will define you-, without bangs that hide your powerful gaze, and in brown or blonde tones, but always warm and with highlights that divert attention to your ‘chunky’ type face or ‘money piece’, more evident in the frontal area».

Taurus: a short bob that emphasizes the jawline and a side-swept bang

The force of reason and stubbornness. It is likely that you have been wearing the same haircut for decades, just like Penélope Cruz, Laura Pausini, Marta Sánchez or Andy MacDowell.

The most common features of this sign are a wide forehead, a beautiful oval face and a well-defined and harmonious jawline that makes you stand out especially with any hairstyle. In addition, you are lucky to boast strong and abundant hair.

Your perfect look: “We know that you love long hair, but you would also be ideal with a bob with a center parting that exposed your stylized nape or with an XL mane with long and side-swept bangs. The color? Stay within the range of brunettes and chestnuts, but try some babylights that illuminate the ends in hazel tones, ”says the expert.

Gemini: versatile and comfortable cuts and hairstyles

What hair style to wear according to your horoscope if you are Gemini? Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Marilyn Monroe belong to this sign… it seems difficult to find common traits between them, but you are the spirit of contradiction and your dual personality also makes your look noticeable.

As soon as you wear it short or long, wave it or get a permanent straightening, dye it platinum or jet black…

Luckily, your delicate features, hyper feminine, consent to everything.

Your perfect look: «A long and lopsided bangs, a parade towards the face, a balayage reverse, some Californian blonde highlights that transform you into a brunette with a simple up bun … anything that allows you to change your image with a gesture, a change of stripe or a pair of hairpins will fit you like a glove”, we comments David Lorente.

Cancer: light tones and light waves

Sensitive, romantic, dreamer with her feet on the ground…. The stars have given you a face with smooth and rounded features, large eyes and high cheekbones, as well as soft and manageable hair.

Elsa Pataki is a good exponent of the sign, as are Gisele Bundchen, Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, Patricia Montero, Lindsay Lohan and Diane Kruger.

They have already found their style. What are you waiting for to imitate them?

Your perfect look: “Whatever your base tone, you will gain a lot by lightening your hair towards the most delicate blondes of the golden or cool range. And whatever the length of your ideal hair, resort to parades that frame the face. When it comes to combing your hair, soft waves are your best allies”, says Lorente.

Leo: copper tones and bold curls

The lioness of the zodiac is not by chance. Firm, robust and strong, her hair must be an extension of her. When you see a mane that catches your attention and attracts your gaze like a magnet, do not doubt that you are facing a Leo.

The list of women of this sign will not leave you indifferent: Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, Karlie Kloss, Meghan Markle, Charlize Theron. Cara Delevingne, Halle Berry, Gillian Anderson…

Your perfect look: “Make use of honey and copper tones, tease the roots or do whatever it takes to get extra volume to reign supreme. The Shaggy bears your name, and so do the long, wavy hair. If you cut your hair, you will lose your strength. The shorts are not for you»

Virgo: marked line and well-structured manes

Perfectionist, classic, neat, orderly… the hair of Virgo women perfectly reflects these characteristics and you will rarely see gray hair left in the air.

Blake Lively, Michelle Jenner, Cameron Diaz, Salma Hayek are ideal representatives and have never starred in radical changes of look.

Your perfect look: «Straight-cut manes -regardless of their length-, well-defined stripes and preferably in the middle, conservative and low-maintenance tones. Whatever color range you choose, avoid highlights or radical color jobs and opt for subtle reflections or flat colors.

Libra: bangs and straight hair with movement

Flirtatious, charming and creative. They are attracted to everything related to art and have a great sense of aesthetics in all aspects. They are also famous for being the most beautiful women of the zodiac and the most elegant.

You doubt it? It is enough to review the list of the most famous pounds among which Rosalía, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Blanca Suárez, María Pombo, Dakota Johnson stand out. Kate Winslet or Gwyneth Paltrow.

Your perfect look: Your harmonic features allow you any style, although they will stand out more with straight hair. You are one of the few who can afford anything from risky baby bangs to straighter, thicker bangs. You also like all kinds of colors -with the exception of mahogany and dark copper-.

Scorpio: dark tones and straight cuts

They usually have strong and well-defined features, among which their nose, their skin, as pale as it is perfect, and perfectly marked eyebrows stand out.

Magnetic and mysterious, they are the ones that best look the darkest hair tones.

Kendall Jenner, Alba Flores, Winona Ryder, Katy Perry, Anne Hathaway, Alexa Chung, Julia Roberts, Emma Stone and Tamara Falco they are scorpio

Your perfect look: hair style according to your horoscope here focuses on the LOB, as well as the new clavicle. If you are one of the scorpios with a prominent nose -another characteristic feature of some- mark the most lopsided line and resort to waves or parades towards the face.

Sagittarius: unstructured cuts and striking tones

The high and clear forehead marks his features, as well as cheerful and slightly boyish features. They like to change their image and are not afraid of scissors or the most risky shades.

The list of famous Sagittarius proves it and it includes Scarlett Johansson, Miley Cyrus, Tina Turner, Rita Ora, Zoë Kravitz, Britney Spears, Julianne Moore, Taylor Swift or Billie Eilish.

Your perfect look: You dare with the ‘mullet’, with the most contrasting ‘chunky’, you are not afraid to try the bangs and you feel a predilection for fantasy tones. Layers, parades, and even dreadlocks. Take advantage of your hair courage to try all the trends in your own hair fiber.

Capricorn: a little change, please

Sensible, practical, affectionate… Capricorn skin is usually light and their hair is straight, fine and usually dark. However, they hide an intense power of seduction that unfolds with the second glance that is turned towards them.

Once they find their look, it is difficult for them to change, and these women of the sign prove it: Irina Shayk, Carolina Herrera, Kate Moss, Marta Hazas, Kate Middleton, Adriana Ugarte, Edurne…

Your perfect look: You know him better than anyone, but we invite you to change a little with some babylights that illuminate your face, a cut with more movement and even a bob that exposes your elegant neck.

Aquarius: ‘pixies’, long hair carbon and strong tones

Mysterious, creative, sensitive, delicate… and the most original woman in the zodiac. Your youthful, sweet and even mystical features, within proportionate and elegant features -usually with light eyes- allow you to shine even shaved to 1.

Shakira Alicia Keys Jennifer AnistonAnne Igartiburu, Ellen Degeneres, Isabel Preysler, Paris Hilton, Bibiana Fernández and Sara Carbonero are Aquarians.

Your perfect look: Scissors are your best ally, and lopsided and lively pixie cuts with strategic highlights are your best option. But don’t worry, we also respect the bluish black -it suits you like nobody else-, the copper reflections and any parade that frames your face. We must confess that you are our favorite clients.

Pisces: exploit your femininity with romantic hairstyles

Romantic, dreamy, ethereal, ultra feminine and all sweetness. You love blonde, and we do not intend to darken it, or play with radical haircuts, although you should be guided by the specialists to give your hair, usually fine, a little more volume and strength.

Sophie Turner, Elle Fanning, Lily Collins and Olivia Wilde are the best exponents and in all of them the fine and soft hair and their feminine and sweet features stand out.

Your ideal look: We do not intend to make you change your look, but we do want to add a little more volume and density to your hair by retouching the cut every two months and creating layers that enhance movement. Within the smooth, which favors you -and it could not be denied- we would only recommend some highlights contouring that provide density and volume.

Do you already know what hair style to wear according to your horoscope?