What Halle Berry wants to tell us with her unexpected haircut and gray hair

It is not new that Halle Berry always surprises us with her hair look changes. From the iconic pixie of hers that she wore a few years ago, to her bob haircut or mane with layers and with fringe. and at the awards Critics Choice He has surprised us with the most radical and risky haircut. A punk-inspired bixie cut with white locks imitating the white hair.

What does Halle Berry want to tell us with her new image? Beyond the reasons to clean up her hair, it seems an intentional look in which the benefits of short hair from the 50s and the freedom of expression are praised. hug white hair and gray hair at any age.

Halle Berry with her new bixie haircut, longer on one side with a white shaved strand on the other.GTres Online.

In addition, the actress wore her new short haircut in white tones that reminds us of Stormhis character in X Men. And it is that if we look closely Halle Berry, the 55-year-old actress, not only wears a bixie, but also shaved hair on one side and a long lock of hair on the other, defying the classic cuts from the 50s and demonstrating what modern that can be a look at any age to change register.

The new hair look I complemented it with an outfit with a white cors with a black blazer from Dolce and Gabbana with matching pants and finished off the look with spectacular emerald and diamond earrings. Even the actress coordinated with her boyfriend Van Hunt who was wearing a White jacket with black lapels in the same range and Black pants also with an emerald brooch at the neck.

Halle Berry collecting with the SeeHer award from the Critic’s Choice Awards.GTres Online.

Halle Berry could not have chosen this new look at a better time because she received the award seeher awarded to women who advocate for gender equality and portray characters who defy stereotypes and exceed the limits.

It may interest you