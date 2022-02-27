“What hangs…”: Niurka talks about Christian Nodal’s tattoos in honor of Belinda

Mexico City.- After the break between Belinda and Christian Nodal, some entertainment celebrities have spoken about it to criticize, give their opinion or recommend about this old love bond. And one of them is Niurka Marcoswho spoke about the Mexican singer’s tattoos in honor of the pop star.

During an interview for local media, the controversial dancer She was questioned about said courtship, to which she alluded by fearing the outstanding tattoos dedicated to Belinda.

What did you think that by tattooing you that way she would feel such a great commitment, so great that she would never be able to leave you? How do you think she’s going to feel any guilty conscience? She is worth that she repents, but it is also worth that they tell her that pendej … “highlighted the vedette.

Later, Niurka talked about the engagement ring, where she recommended that the actress also not return it, as it is a gift that she should enjoy.

Don’t give it back to him, look, don’t give him anything back because he can’t give you back the joys, and the presumptuous and the groped, “concluded the soap opera interpreter.

