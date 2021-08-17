News

what happened 160 years ago

LOLNEWS.IT – During the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle he said he never googled anything about the Royal Family and yet it was destined to be part of that world, since the distant 1800s, and then to revolutionize his life. The Mirror reports the discovery of the relatives of the former actress that her great-great-great-grandmother was at home in Buckingham Palace: her name was Mary Bird and she had no blue blood but was a cook on the royal payroll. All the (creepy) coincidences with the life of the Duchess of Sussex

Harry and Meghan, here’s how Queen Elizabeth warned them of the death of Prince Philip: the way is “not very royal”

(Photo: Kikapress – Music: “Summer” from Bensound.com)
LADY DIANA REINCARNATED IN A 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD: KNOWS TOO MANY THINGS, INCREDIBLE EVIDENCE IS BORN


