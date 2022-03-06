What happened? Ángela Aguilar is FORBIDDEN to sing songs by Joan Sebastian; this is the reason

Singer Angela Aguilar It is one of the most beloved of the new generations because it has done an excellent job in honoring regional Mexican music.

He has been heard to interpret different legends of the popular musical genre, however, never to Joan Sebastianwhich has caused surprise in the fans who seek to know the exact reasons.

Ángela is strictly forbidden to sing the songs of “El Rey del Jaripeo”, but this not only involves the interpreter of ‘La Llorona’, but also any artist of the Aguilar dynasty.

The interpreter of ‘En Realidad’ cannot sing Sebastian’s songs, not only in his concerts or live performances, but also in any of his musical productions.

Why will we never see Ángela sing ‘Tattoos’?

It’s about a legal issue in which not even she had to do, but it affected her just the same. The differences between the family of the interpreter of ‘You’ll Go Better Without Me’ and the Aguilar dynasty began when Pepe Aguilar was invited to participate in the album that pays homage to Sebastián, but he declined the invitation.

Due to this, the Guerrero singer-songwriter’s family was upset with the Aguilars, so they took legal action so that no member of the Aguilar dynasty could sing songs by the interpreter of “Rumores” without prior authorization from the family.

In this way Joan’s family showed their disagreement.

It should be noted that Pepe refused to be part of the album because at that time he was recording a similar album, so it was not convenient for either party.