What Happened April 27th In Pop History

– In 2008, Vanity Fair causes an uproar when the magazine publishes a photo of a supposedly shirtless 15-year-old Miley Cyrus holding a blanket to her chest. Cyrus is quoted in a statement where she says she is ashamed of the photo. “I apologize to my fans,” she said. But, 10 years later, Cyrus tweets about the scandal: “I DO NOT APOLOGIZE.”

– In 2016, Beyoncé started her tour The Formation World Tour at the Marlins stadium in Miami. His first tour includes stops in Edmonton and Toronto in May. The 49-show trip reportedly grossed $256 million.

– In 1976, David Bowie was held up on a train at the Russian-Polish border when customs found Nazi propaganda in his luggage. The singer reportedly claimed he was using the material to do research for a film.

– In 2000, Vicki Sue Robinson, the singer of “Turn The Beat Around”, died of cancer at the age of 45.

– In 1948, Catherine Elizabeth Pierson was born in New Jersey. Later, as Kate Pierson, she would join the B-52s, which had hits like “Rock Lobster” and “Love Shack.” Sia, the pop star, will be a guest at her 2015 wedding to Monica Coleman.

original article What Happened April 27th In Pop Music History by John R. Kennedy for iHeartRadio

Translated by Pascal Vézina for iHeartRadio