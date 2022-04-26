What happened at Chernobyl in 1986? Causes, victims and other data of the worst nuclear accident in history

This is how the Chernobyl nuclear plant remained after the Russian withdrawal 4:12

(CNN Spanish) — This Tuesday marks the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, described as the worst nuclear accident in history.

That April 26, 1986, an explosion destroyed one of the reactors of the Chernobyl nuclear plant -located near Pripyat, Ukraine-, which released large amounts of radiation into the atmosphere, causing radioactive fallout throughout Europe and exposed millions of people to dangerous levels of radiation.

In detail, we tell you what happened in 1986 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Disaster of April 25-26, 1986

Between April 25 and 26, 1986, while technicians from reactor four of the nuclear plant carried out a failed safety test, a strong explosion occurred in reactor No. 4 in Chernobyl.

The catastrophe sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over hundreds of thousands of square kilometers of Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. The radioactive effects of the explosion were about 400 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.

The government evacuated some 135,000 people from the Chernobyl disaster area and created a 30-kilometer radius exclusion zone, covering more than 2,600 square kilometers around the plant (later increased to 4,143 km). squares).

Deaths

After the disaster, the deadly consequences were immediate: more than 30 people died in the tragedy at the Chernobyl nuclear plant.

However, the outcome was much worse. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the World Health Organization, since 1986 countless people have died from radiation symptoms.

Millions of people were exposed to dangerous levels of radiation, and estimates of the final death toll from long-term health problems are as high as 200,000.

After the tragedy in Chernobyl

The evacuation in Pripyat began shortly after. It is known that the Soviet Union tried to cover up the accident to lessen its impact on the international community, but the efforts were in vain: on April 28, Swedish monitoring stations reported abnormal levels of radioactivity in the air and pressure was put on to explanations were given.

“The government of the Soviet Union admitted that there had been an accident at Chernobyl, triggering an international outcry about the dangers posed by radioactive releases,” says the encyclopedia Britannica.

Efforts to contain the radioactivity came a few days later, but with imminent danger to those involved.

“On May 4, both heat and radioactivity leaking from the reactor core were being contained, albeit at great risk to workers. Radioactive debris was buried in some 800 temporary sites, and later the reactor core , highly radioactive, was encased in a concrete and steel sarcophagus (later deemed structurally unsafe),” according to Britannica.

Chernobyl in the future

Until 2011, the Ukrainian government opened certain parts of the Chernobyl exclusion zone, with which Pripyat began to become a favorite destination for tourism, which continued years later.

More recently, in the context of the war in Ukraine, Russian troops took control of the nuclear plant, including hostages.

After the Russian military withdrew from the nuclear plant, it was found that the radiation levels in the room where the Russian troops were based had increased to levels higher than normal.

The source of the radioactive material was not visible at the plant, but Ukrainian authorities said it came from small particles and dust that soldiers brought into the building.