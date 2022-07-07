What happened at the Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary?: They rescue malnourished felines

MEXICO CITY.- Near 200 cats were insured in Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuarylocated in the town hall Tlalpanwhere there was complaints of abuse Y bad conditions for the protection of African and white lions, tigers, jaguars, pumas, among other species.

After the assurance, the lawyer of the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico (Azcarm), Cristopher Estupiñan, asked the capital and federal authorities for a greater inspection, since it is known that clandestine animal pits inside.

The foregoing was established in the complaint filed with the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and in the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (teacher), after one of the former workers of the place narrated the conditions in which the felines were found

What is Black Jaguar-White Tiger?

The Black Jaguar-White Tiger Foundation (BJWTC) is a feline sanctuary that is located in Mexico City and has been operating since 2015. The sanctuary is located on Carretonco street, in the San Miguel Ajusco neighborhood, Tlalpan mayor’s office.

The foundation, according to its website, is ”a global non-profit organization that cares for and protects wild animals. In addition to the physical protection of the animals, BJWTC carries out educational campaigns, legal reforms and their rehabilitation”.

Black Jaguar-White Tiger began after it obtained a registration from Semarnat as a Property and Facility that Manages Wildlife in a property located in Ajusco, but years later, it lost said registration, and moved the cats to another nearby property, which According to Azcarm, “it does not have permits or security measures to house wild cats.”

As noted, the foundation has received donations from both Mexico and abroad, under the narrative that these resources were intended to feed all the specimens they care for and amount to 2.8 tons per day.

They denounce Black Jaguar-White Tiger: The cats were malnourished

In the complaint, you can see images of malnourished tigers and lionssome with exposed wounds on different parts of the body, in small cages.

It is also referred to Black Jaguar-White Tiger does not have the permits and its owner identified as Edward Maurice He has asked for donations through videos for the supposed maintenance of the place, without this being reflected.

Despite the fact that the complaints filed by the litigant were of a federal order, agents of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) capital were responsible for securing the place for improper use of land.

In the property located on Carretonco street, in the San Miguel Ajusco neighborhood, insurance seals for violations of land use and animal abuse of domestic fauna.

Although Profepa indicated that 190 felines were recovered, the Ministry of Citizen Security He specified that there were 177; in addition to 17 monkeys, four dogs, two coyotes and two donkeys that were found on the site, which were made available to the personnel of the Animal Surveillance Brigade; Dogs and donkeys that were in conditions of mistreatment were also protected.

They rescue felines from Black Jaguar-White Tiger, take them to zoos

The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoreported that the recovered specimens will be received in zoos.

“There was an assurance from the prosecution, the animals are under review, they are going to be taken to zoos, normally it happens like this, Profepa first takes the animals in their hands and then locates a place where they can recover and recover,” he said. .

Profepa will be the body that, after the pertinent studies and analyses, determines the destination and the conditions of transfer and protection of the wild and exotic fauna located on the property. Meanwhile, the Association of Zoos, Breeders and Aquariums of Mexico indicated that it will be in charge of the rescue, containment, transfer, management, rehabilitation and protection of the felines.

Celebrities donated to Black Jaguar and White Tiger

The actions of Eduardo Serio, director of the site that gave shelter to felines seized from circuses and individuals, was what motivated various celebrities to get involved in the protection of animals.

Celebrities who donated to the shrine include Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, singer Maluma, Kardashian, Katy Perry and actress Kristen Stewart.

Videos of abuse, taken out of context: Black Jaguar-White Tiger

The founder of the Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary, Eduardo Mauricio Moises Seriouspointed out that the videos circulating on social networks about the lions in terrible health conditions were taken out of context.

“Everything has an explanation,” began Eduardo Serio, who has a criminal complaint “for the extreme abandonment and mistreatment of hundreds of big cats.”

During an interview on the NMás newscast, conducted by Paola Rojas, Eduardo Serio assured that he never lost the record of the animals he was in charge of at the sanctuary, located in the Tlalpan mayor’s office.

Regarding the videos that circulate on social networks, the founder of the Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary said that they are not current, but that it is material that shows how the species got to the sanctuary when they were rescued.

“They are not videos of today, that is the important thing, they are animals that arrived […] And those little animals are animals that we receive in states like this, some, some fell apart due to genetic failures and we have tried to move them forward.