What happened at the Querétaro Stadium? One month after the beating

Thirty-one days have passed since the most embarrassing and violent event that has occurred in MX League: the beating of the Corregidora Stadium Saturday March 5where there are hardly any injuries, but there are still many doubts.

Although it seems that time goes very fast, only a month separates the strong and unprecedented confrontation that took place between fans of Querétaro and Atlas; there is already 27 arrested and there are still missing characters to be brought to justice.

This is how the fight between Gallos vs Atlas began

It was the 62nd minute of the Matchday 9 match of the Closure 2022the Atlas Foxes won it 1-0 with a goal from Julius Caesar Furch; a corner kick was taken that ended in a goal kick for the white roosters the Queretarothere was already a brawl in the stands, which suddenly caused a pitch invasion. The chaos!

While some fans and their relatives and friends went down to the field, blows rained down on the stands, many beaten red and black fans. The scene seemed gloomy and there was even talk of the dead on social networks, they are images that looked like something out of a horror moviebut little by little everything changed.

“There is supposed to be a security protocol; in most of the stadiums you can’t even enter with the wad, in Queretaro It was said that they did not let you enter with coins, I went to a neutral zone, in which they did not even check me, ”commented the Chea fan of Atlas present that afternoon in La Corregidora.

There were several minutes of blows, blood and naked bodies. The game stopped and many present were sheltered in the locker room; the state police were slow to enter and the private security… unable to act. In time it would be known that they had attended less than declared in the official part and that the vast majority lacked preparation and resources to deal with what was happening.

“Yes, peaks, sticks with nails, weapons benchesknives, ice pickOf course I saw it,” he added. Che… Was he telling the truth?… The networks believed it to be true. The dead, there, in the networks, amounted to about 15… But only there.

“During all the time, since we got off the court, things got intense, because you could see that it was going entering people from outside the stadium; from the moment we started running. You were jumping over people, who were being hit. I had to see people in the pit, beating it, people thrown… That’s how it was, I can assure you,” that story continued.

The images went around the world, the Saturday day of that weekend was completed, but the schedule for Sunday and Monday stopped in all divisions of Mexican soccer. The League, its president Mikel Arriola, announced that there would be a meeting of owners to discuss the issue. That on Tuesday the 8th. Urgent… and decisive?

Due to the magnitude of what happened and when recording images of inert bodies, there was talk of deceased, – the rumor continued – until the Governor of QueretaroMauricio Kuri González, gave a first report: 26 wounded and being treated in hospitals. Of these, 3 in serious condition. Three more had gotten out on their own that night.

The injured were taken to Queretaro General Hospitalwhile that early morning of March 6 they arrived at Guadalajara the trucks with the first fans who attended and returned without serious injuries, groups of animation of the Atlas they started a shrine to pray and a collection of money to help their families. The Jalisco Stadium it became a prayer area.

There, with the passing of the hours, more fans of Atlasfrom Chivasfrom black lionsof Leon, of tigers and from Rayados, there were from all the teams, in a spontaneous act of solidarity.

At the table, the directors of the MX League They voted on Tuesday the 8th for the disaffiliation of the then Querétaro board and the franchise was once again Managed by Hot Groupwith which the sale of the team was agreed within a year, the same period that would be banned from playing in its stadium with an audience in the stands.

The search for culprits began 21 searches and the first fell 10 arrested. Her faces swarmed on social networks. Some namesless faces, just nicknames.

They also began to search for the owners of the private security company GSEK 9who operated in that game and who had duckling protocols to hire staff; a call sheet a few hours before the game was held, revealed his improvisation.

Searches and arrests continued. So far there are 27. And the injured gradually came out, several were transferred to Guadalajara via helicopter until March 17, by the same route. Stephen Hernandez“the razor”, among the athletic fans, the most serious and the one who remained hospitalized the longest. passed intensive care. He survived!

As one of the first measures, still in force, the teams agreed to prevent access to visiting fans, and teams like Atlas and Saints started with the identification of their followers via the FanID. Toluca was taken as a model for its effective “Safe Stadium” with security cameras. facial recognition and in the last hour the government of Queretaro dismissed the controls, with the promise of recovering the confident face of the entity.

A month… although the mexican soccer keep looking for long-term solutions.