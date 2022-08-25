What Happened August 25th In Pop History

It’s August 25th, and here’s what happened today in pop music history

– In 2001, Aaliyah was one of nine people killed when the Cessna 402B they were flying in crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in the Bahamas, catching fire. The 22-year-old singer was on the island to shoot her video for her song “Rock the Boat.”

– In 1962, “The Loco-Motion” by Little Eva rose to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin.

– In 1949, Chaim Witz was born in Israel. Later, as Gene Simmons, he rose to fame with the band KISS, which had hits like “Rock and Roll All Nite” and “I Was Made For Lovin’ You.”

– In 1973, Stories reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks with a cover of the song “Brother Louie” by Hot Chocolate. It was the band’s only hit.

– In 1970, a 23-year-old singer named Elton John made his US debut at The Troubadour in West Hollywood.

– In 1979, The Knack began a six-week stay at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “My Sharona.” The song is also at #1 in Canada.

– In 1961, Billy Ray Cyrus was born in Kentucky. He would become a country singer and have pop success with his #1 single “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992 and with his contribution to a remix of the #1 song “Old Town Road” in 2019.

– In 2009, Chris Brown was sentenced to 5 years probation and 6 months community service after pleading to attack Rihanna earlier that year.

– In 1998, Lauryn Hill released her first studio album, titled The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Critics will praise it and the album will win 5 Grammies. It features the song “Doo Top (That Thing).”

