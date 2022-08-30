What Happened August 30th In Pop History

It’s August 30, and here’s what happened today in pop music history

– In 1989, Bleta Rexha was born in Brooklyn, New York. She wrote songs for artists like Selena Gomez, Eminem and Nick Jonas and would launch her own pop career, under the name Bebe Rexha, with hits like “Me, Myself & I” featuring G-Eazy and “Meant to Be” with Florida Georgia Line.

– In 1993, Billy Joel was the first musical guest for the first episode of the show The Late Show with David Letterman.

– In 1986, “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood is at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song, co-written with Will Jennings, also topped the charts in Canada.

– In 2016, Chris Brown was arrested on suspicion of assault with a weapon when Baylee Curren reported to police that the R&B star had threatened him with a gun at his LA home.

– In 2016, the Go-Gos performed at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. This will be the last show of the band’s farewell tour, but they will play together several times thereafter.

– In 2015, while accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, Kanye West announced that he would run for US president in 2020.

original article What Happened August 30th In Pop Music History by John R. Kennedy for iHeartRadio

Translated by Pascal Vézina for iHeartRadio