What Happened August 8th In Pop History

It’s August 8th, and here’s what happened today in pop music history

– In 1998, Shawn Peter Raul Mendes was born in Toronto. Raised in the city of Pickering, he joined his school band and learned to play the guitar. Mendes began sharing cover songs on social media and signed a recording contract in 2014. He would release three studio albums, featuring hits like “Stitches,” “Treat You Better” and “In My Blood.”

– In 2011, singer Gavin DeGraw suffered a concussion and fractures to his cheek, eye socket and nose when he was attacked by a group of men in New York. “All I remember is an exchange that lasted a second and then a lot of blood,” he told the The Hollywood Reporter.

– In 1987, U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks. The song will have two Grammy nominations.

– In 1976, Joshua Scott Chasez was born in Maryland. He passed an audition to participate in the Mickey Mouse Club (where he took the nickname “JC”) and would later join Justin Timberlake in the group NSYNC, which would have hits like “Bye Bye Bye” and “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

– In 1992, Madonna rose to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with the song “This Used To Be My Playground” from the movie soundtrack A League Of Their Own. The song also topped the Canadian charts.

And that’s what happened today!

original article What Happened August 8th In Pop Music History by John R. Kennedy for iHeartRadio

Translated by Pascal Vézina for iHeartRadio