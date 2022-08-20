What happened between Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne?

Drugs, abuse and infidelities have been presented in the trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, which has been classified as one of the most media complaints of the show.

The dispute was revived after she published an article in the Washington Post in which she defined herself as a survivor of domestic violence, after having divorced the actor, for which he sued her for the crime of defamation since she assures that she has lost papers. of work for these accusations, when the reality is that she has been the perpetrator, that is, the one who physically violated him.

Among the evidence that Johnny has resorted to are the alleged infidelities that the “Aquaman” actress had with the magnate director of Tesla, Elon Musk, and actor James Franco. Also in 2020, the suspicion that Heard had a sexual threesome with Musk and British model Cara Delevingne in Depp’s penthouse came to light.

(PHOTO: FILE)

It was Josh Drew, Depp’s neighbor and ex-husband of Amber’s best friend, Rocky Pennington, who declared that there was a relationship between the tycoon, the model and the actress.

In addition, the DailyMail.com portal obtained some images in which a woman very similar to Cara is seen going up the elevator from Depp’s apartment, the same one in which Mus and Heard were seen going up embracing.

The building’s chief counselor, named Trinity Corrine Esparza, said she had seen the three involved together at the scene, in a 2017 statement.

“I saw them go up and down the elevator over and over again,” he said. “Cara would go up and down and then Elon and Amber would go up and down,” Esparza added.

(PHOTO: FILE)

In this regard, Delevingne’s manager preferred to remain silent, while in 2019 a source close to Musk dismissed the accusations against the programmer and described the story as “nonsense, a soap opera”, refusing to talk more about the subject than Musk has not done either. mention.

There was talk of the possibility that Cara was called to testify, but now that the trial was renewed after the pandemic, she has not been summoned, as was the actor James Franco, from “Spider-Man”. In addition, Johny has requested that the conversations between her ex-wife and Musk be taken as evidence specifically after his divorce from the actress in May 2016.

During this time both have presented witnesses and evidence of the physical violence of which the two claim to have been victims during their relationship, which lasted 15 months.

“Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is the perpetrator. She hit me, punched me and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects at my body and at my head,” said the Pirates of the Caribbean interpreter. Caribbean.