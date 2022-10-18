what happened between Angelina Jolie and her brother, James Haven

They assure that Angelina Jolie and her brother, James Haven would be estranged: the reasons – Credits: @Kevin Winter

Angelina Jolie She is one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood. However, in recent times she has given more to talk about her personal scandals and her conflictive divorce with Brad Pitt, for which she continues to this day the legal battle for property and custody. of her children. But her relationship with her ex is not the only one that she would find cracked. Apparently the main character maleficent he has distanced himself from his brother, James Haven, someone with whom he had a very close bond.

The first alarms sounded among the followers of the actress to see that Jolie and Haven have not shared photos or publications together for a long time. It is that in times of virtuality, not giving like to a post, not sharing photos together or unfollowing someone is already synonymous with “problems”.

However, that was not the only thing that caught the attention of fans. Some statements from the environment of both pointed to a possible estrangement. It is even said that Jolie would have kicked her brother out of her house, who was regularly in charge of taking care of the children while she was working, especially after the divorce of the actress. “It is said that they went from being best friends to enemies overnight,” they revealed.

From accomplices to… enemies?

Children of Marcheline Bertrand and actor Jon Voight, Angelina and James are only two years apart. The little difference in age and the difficult situations that both had to go through in their childhood due to their father’s behavior made them inseparable and protective. According to Haven, his father was very tough, and “never did his job as a father.” “There were times when it was amazing, but in most of my memories, he looked more at our flaws than our strengths,” she recalled in a note with the Daily Mail. Years later, Angelina confirmed her brother’s statements and confessed that she did not it seemed “healthy” to be with his father.

However, over time and as adults, the brothers decided to leave the past behind and start a new bond. The first to take this big step was James, who then managed to get Angelina to follow his own lead. “At a certain point, I had to put my pride and anger aside to work with him on a recovery,” the actress revealed to the Daily Mail before photos of Voight and her grandchildren in Venice were leaked.

The death of their mother Marcheline in 2007 brought the brothers even closer together. “I couldn’t stop crying. Luckily, I had Angelina by my side when I found out, ”James said on more than one occasion, realizing the great support that the actress meant to him.

However, the help and support were always mutual. In fact, when Angelina and Brad Pitt divorced, James played a critical role in caring for the couple’s children. “For many years, he was his best friend, his main company, and a totally devoted brother,” confirmed a witness to Daily Mail. Even another close friend revealed that the relationship between James and Brad was also very good: “Brad has James in high esteem. He has always been amazing with the kids and has always been welcome in the couple’s home,” he told Us Weekly.

Now, in later years, the relationship between Angelina and James would be very different from the past. Rumors of a distancing began in January 2021 when some friction they had years ago was leaked. “She had him as a kind of personal assistant, and she was very demanding with him when she couldn’t keep the children under control while she was working,” a witness told the press.

As a consequence of this, it is said that the Hollywood star fired him leaving his brother “devastated”: “James insists that Angelina ruined his life and says that they went from being best friends to enemies overnight. Angelina and James had a big fight after she fired him from being the caretaker of her children and they have hardly spoken since then, ”said relatives.