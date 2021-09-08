What happened between Meryl Streep and Sharon Stone? History of inelegant statements

Legendary Meryl Streep just turned 72, and while she boasts one of Hollywood’s most prestigious careers, there is a colleague of hers who doesn’t quite think the same about her all-round talent.

We’re talking about Sharon Stone, who in a recent interview with Everything Zoomer warned people against too much idealization of the three-time Oscar-winning actress.

It all started with a statement by the journalist, who, speaking of Stone’s experience on the set of Panama Papers, set the question as follows: “When he finally got to work with Meryl Streep …” No time to finish the sentence e the Stone exploded: “I like the way you said it, that I finally got to work with Meryl Streep. You didn’t say ‘Meryl finally got to work with Sharon Stone.’ Or we finally got to work together … Because that’s how her whole life has been, everyone wants to work with Meryl. Who knows if she likes this? “

The actress then increased the dose: “The world you structured the question in is already an answer. The business was organized in a way that we all envied and admired Meryl because only she had to be the good one. And everyone had to compete with Meryl. I think she is a woman and a ‘ extraordinarily wonderful actress. But in my opinion, frankly, there are other equally talented actresses. The whole iconography of Meryl Streep is part of what Hollywood does to women. “

Loading... Advertisements

“Viola Davis is just as good as an actress as Meryl Streep”, he added. “Emma Thompson. Judy Davis. Olivia Colman. Kate Winslet, for God’s sake. But you say Meryl and everyone falls to the floor. I’m a much better villain than Meryl, and I’m sure she would say so too. Meryl wouldn’t have been good at Basic Instinct or Casino, I would have been better. I know it and she knows it too. “

In short, not exactly flattering words towards the colleague. What do you think about it? Do you agree with Stone’s claims? Let us know in the comments.