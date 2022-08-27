What happened between them and the tape “Don’t worry, honey”

The new movie of Olivia Wilde As a director, “Don’t worry, darling” hasn’t hit theaters yet, but it has already reached controversy. The conflicting versions regarding the participation of some figures in the project adds a new chapter after Shia LaBeouf denied having been fired from the role he eventually played Harry StylesWilde’s current partner.

In an interview that Variety published this week, the actress and director said that she had fired LaBeaouf, originally hired to play the character of Jack, referring to the alleged climate that the actor generated on the set and how she wanted to protect the co-star of the film, Florence Pughand the rest of the cast of his “fighting energy.”

“I say this as someone who is a huge fan of your work: your process was not adequate to the ethics that I demand in my productions. He has a procedure that, in a way, seems to require combative energy and I do not. I believe that creating a safe and trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and cast to protect them.”

Read also: Arturo López Gavito does not mind being an “invented”

Next, Wilde alluded to the complaint of psychological, emotional and sexual abuse filed by the singer and former partner of LaBeaouf, FKA Twigs.

“After this happened, things came to light that worried me a lot in terms of behavior. For our film, what we really needed was an energy that would serve as a great support. Especially in a movie like this, I knew I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and supported,” she noted. Finally, she had a few words for the interpreter: “I wish you health and evolution, because I believe in restorative justice.”

In response to his words, through an email he sent to Variety, the actor countered that he left the project “due to lack of rehearsal time.” He also sent the same outlet an email that he had sent to Wilde in response to his comments about his behavior on set.

LaBeou fights back

In the text, LaBeouf quotes a message he claims to have sent to the film’s director: “I’m a little confused about what I got fired for. You and I know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse,” he remarked. And he added: “I was never fired. It is not the truth, so I humbly ask, as a person with an eye to making things right, that the speech be corrected to the best of its ability.”

LaBeouf also included a series of texts and messages that he would have exchanged with Wilde and that, in his opinion, would show that it was he who left the film voluntarily.

here is the video of olivia telling shia she wants to work it out and that if “miss flo” could “commit” more than it could happen. please ignore that hashtag on the video I didn’t put it there. pic.twitter.com/vAQPBqPRYE — sophia (@hellopugh) August 26, 2022

Read also: Danna Paola gave away “ecstasy bags” during the launch of her new video

LaBeouf was originally cast as the male lead opposite Florence Pugh in the psychological thriller that tells the story of a couple living in a city dominated by a company.

The actor left the role in August 2020 and was replaced by Styles. LaBeouf was later sued by his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs for sexual and psychological assault.

The interpreter’s lawyer said in a court file that the actor “generally and specifically denies each and every one of the allegations” of the complaint.

On the other hand, Wilde also referred in recent days to the rumor that Styles would have received three times more than Pugh for his participation in the film. “There are many things out there that I don’t pay attention to, but I find invented clickbaits and the consequences of a non-existent pay gap between our main and supporting actors absurd. I really get mad at those kinds of rumors,” she stated.

Wilde recalled her early days in the industry, when she was struggling to get good roles as an actress, and talked about how unequal pay affected her, which is why she wouldn’t behave that way as a crew chief.

“I am a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years and [la brecha salarial] it’s something I’ve struggled with for myself and for other actresses, especially being a director. There is no validity whatsoever in those sayings,” she clarified.

A few weeks ago, the versions of a discussion and subsequent estrangement of the actress from the director also resonated strongly. The rumors gained strength when Pugh coyly publicized the feature film on her networks, something that she does not usually do with other projects. To this was added her curious silence to two recent publications that Wilde dedicated exclusively to her.

However, what aroused the greatest suspicion was how the actress refused to give appointments to Variety about “Don’t worry, honey”, alluding to “work commitments”. In this way, her word is not part of the coverage made by the publication of the film in which she stars.

The origin of Pugh’s anger was explained by a TikTok user, @clairenotdanes, who is close to a person who worked on the production of the film. “The biggest rumor I’ve heard in general, and which also allegedly came from the production assistants who worked on the set [es que] that Olivia was so preoccupied with spending time with Harry Styles that it led to Florence having to spend a lot of time working and taking over directing.”

Read also: Harry Styles is named as the most desired man in the world

rad