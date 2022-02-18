What happened? Ferrán Torres plays against Napoli without a shield on his shirt

Midtime Editorial

Camp Nou, Barcelona / 02.17.2022





Pirate t-shirt, props error or what happened? A curious anecdote left the debut of the Barcelona in this edition of the UEFA Europa League because Ferrán Torres played the second half with a shirt that did not have the Barça shield or the Nike logowhich is the official manufacturer of the clothing.

Author of the penalty goal with which the Catalans equalized against Napoli in the first leg of the Round of 32 at the Camp Nou, the television shots and photographs from agencies revealed that Ferrán Torres’ jersey did not have a shield or logobut the advertising of Rakuten, main sponsor that this 2022 ends its link and will give way to Spotify.

The funny thing is that Ferrán’s shirt used in the first period was with all the graphics that give identity to the garment, so it is assumed that the player changed his outfit for the complement and the shirt that the props gave him was not quite ready, an omission that is unknown so far if it will have consequences.

As a curiosity. Ferran Torres played without the Barça shield or Nike logo in the second half. Yes, he wore it in the first part. pic.twitter.com/UP6gfmMfyV – Ferran Martínez (@martinezferran) February 17, 2022

​Barcelona 1-1 Napoli; this was the match

Barcelona managed to scratch the tie at home against Napoli in the First leg of the Europa League Round of 32a tournament that they have as a consolation prize after the disastrous performance in the Champions League in the Group Phase and with the 1-1 They will try to define the series in Italy on February 24.

Napoli for this game could not count on Hirving Lozanowho is still recovering from an injury to his left arm resulting from a fall he had while playing with the Mexican National Team on the last FIFA Date.

Napoli went ahead with a goal from Zielinski At 29 minutes, the Pole took advantage of a bad rebound from Ter Stegen to save the ball. In the plugin, a controversial penalty endorsed by the VAR meant the tie of the Spaniards through Ferrán Torreswho on closing had two very clear options to tip the balance, but both balls ended up over the crossbar.