what happened in the first episode?

Last night on Italia 1 the new Mediaset Back to School program was aired, run by the hyena Nicola Savino. As we had anticipated, the VIPs of Italian TV gave the fifth grade exam:

Vladimir Luxuria, Giulia Salemi, Ignazio Moser, Clementino, Eleonora Giorgi, Nicola Ventola.

How did our “vipponi” fare?

The report cards of the first episode of Back to School

The first 6 repeating they took the fifth grade exam under the watchful eye of teachers and teachers. But how did they manage? Not all good! But they brought laughter and lightness to the viewers.

The program was structured in this way: first the pupils pass before a commission of teachers made up of children between 7 and 12 years old; subsequently they will have to deal with the actual Masters. Let’s see in detail the report of each of them.

Clementine

The rapper was very good at conquering the teachers in the first step. In fact, thanks to his sympathy he was able to win the promotion, despite slips and tricks to cheat, such as phoning his mother from the bathroom to help him during the math exam. The Commission gave the student the following rating:

“The Commission feels it has to express its deepest closeness to the colleague, that is Clementino’s mother (she too teaches). The candidate is smart but does not apply. But the Commission has inexplicably decided that the repeater is promoted ”.

Giulia Salemi

The former competitor of Big Brother Vip begins his path towards learning a bit uphill because he makes some slips, but thanks to his commitment he manages to pass the exam brilliantly. The Commission greets you with this opinion:

“The members of the Commission were impressed with the improvement shown after the campus and the placement test.”

Ignazio Moser

Cecilia Rodriguez’s partner amazes everyone by managing to pass the exam with flying colors, but becomes the protagonist of many funny moments. The Commission judges it as follows:

“At times he had a sly attitude aimed at taking shortcuts, but an overall evaluation can only be positive”.

Giulia Salemi, Clementino and Ignazio Moser are clearly the ones who organized a darts tournament during the class assemblies #backtoschool – Greta (@betterlemontea) January 4, 2022

Eleonora Giorgi

The student has a somewhat polemical approach towards teachers and teachers and does not shine for sympathy even among her classmates, in fact she even manages to protest during the examination of Vladimir Luxuria, but the Commission promotes her:

Eleonora Giorgi has brilliantly passed the exam of #BackToSchool! 🎓 pic.twitter.com/31v7dp1Rhi – Calcio Sport un Pó Tutto (@_Sport_Calcio_) January 4, 2022

Vladimir Luxuria

The LGBTQIA + activist arrives on the program to get his message across and he does it well, mixing private life and engagement at the desks. The Commission greets you with this positive opinion:

“Students like her give meaning and value to the work of teachers”.

📰 Follow Everything.TV on Google News, select us from your favorites by clicking the little Star

Nicola Ventola

The footballer is the only one postponed of this episode. Despite trying to get help with (often wrong) suggestions, he fails and will have to return next week.

“His performance is not to be considered up to expectations. The cunning did not help him ”.

Success for the first episode

The first episode was a success for the new program of Nicola Savino. It has indeed reached the top trending spot on Twitter with 250,000 total interactions between users. Great response especially for the influencer Giulia Salemi who conquered the public.

GS is not just so much beauty but above all a woman full of content, intelligent, innovative, determined, humble & talented yesterday gave a great lesson that of not dwelling on an uncovered navel or prejudices but to go beyond everything ❤️#backtoschool #prelemes pic.twitter.com/7ufw2xhZkW – Rodrica Simiana (@ Rodricasimiana1) January 5, 2022

🔥 Don’t miss the best deals on TV and Home, follow our channel Telegram: t.me/scontipuntocasa 🔥