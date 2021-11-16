what happened in the locker room in Belfast

After the draw at Northern Ireland, which did not allow us direct access to the 2022 World Cup, Mancini recalled all the Azzurri players to the locker rooms.

It didn’t go as we hoped. L’Italy did not gain direct access to 2022 World Cup and will have to face the play-offs next spring to get the ticket for the Qatar. The group dominated by Azzurri funtil August he pushed Switzerland forward, which had more continuity and in the final phase was able to manage the moments better than the current European champion national team. The goalless draw at homenorthern Ireland is just the umpteenth unconvincing proof of the team’s Roberto Mancini after the victory of EURO 2020 and he is not in Belfast for the Azzurri they lost direct access to the World Cup but now it’s up to roll up their sleeves and work hard to avoid being caught unprepared in the two knockout matches at the end of March: inside or out, you can’t anymore make a mistake. Otherwise there is the risk of remaining seated on the sofa also for the next World Cup.

At the final whistle of the Windsor Park the tension was very high, because no one expected such an epilogue after what had been seen in the first phase of group C, and a situation never seen before occurred with this management of the national team: Roberto Mancini greeted the opposing coach and immediately went to the locker room, where he recalled all the players including Bonucci and Berardi, who were preparing for the usual post-match interviews and were just waiting for the final whistle of Switzerland-Bulgaria to begin.

The Mancio wanted to speak with his team immediately, in a warm way, to express all his regret for what happened and about what he said during the speech in the locker room to the microphones of the Rai immediately after he said: “I told the boys that now we can’t do anything. Now we focus on the match in March, we will prepare well”. Disappointment yes, but he is already testing the next matches which will be decisive for the next blue future.

The not very calm attitude of the CT was already very evident during the match, when he tried to spur his all ways but failed: at one point Mancini also ran to catch a ball on the sideline to speed up. the resumption of the game but in the final minutes he threw in the towel too. As soon as the referee whistled the end, he returned to the locker room and immediately wanted to talk to his team about the situation they will have to face next spring. A clear and direct face to face, in no uncertain terms to analyze what happened and what awaits them.

An epilogue difficult to predict a few months ago and the disappointment after the final whistle of Kovacs was evident on the faces of the whole blue clan. Among the saddest Jorginho, who in the locker room would not have been able to hold back his tears because he felt the weight of missed penalties in both matches with Switzerland but his teammates would have heartened him immediately.

After the exaltations for last summer’s masterful tests, the criticisms of the Chelsea player have been fierce in recent days but not being able to beat Switzerland and Ireland in the last two games of the group or Bulgaria in Florence certainly cannot be fault. of a single player. There is anger and bitterness that can be an important fuel in view of the play-offs, when Mancini hopes to have all the injured players of this period available as well. It will be a long and exhausting wait but we must not take our eyes off the goal: not participating in the World Cup for the second time in a row would be a “disaster”.