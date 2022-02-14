What happened in the Super Bowl in Los Angeles

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl took place between Sunday and Monday in Los Angeles, the final of the NFL American football championship and one of the most followed sporting events in the world. It was won by the Los Angeles Rams, the favorites, who beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in their stadium, as happened last year at Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was a hard-fought game, which remained open until the last seconds. Los Angeles had taken the lead in the first quarter with a touchdown from catcher Odell Beckham Jr. on a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford. In the second quarter the Rams had scored another touchdown, this time with Cooper Kup, previously voted best offensive player of the season.

Before the show at half-time, however, Cincinnati had managed to close the gap with a touchdown from Tee Higgins on a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow – 25 years old in the second season in the NFL – going to rest on the 13-10 result in favor of Los Angeles. In the third quarter, Cincinnati’s comeback had continued with another Higgins touchdown and a free-kick that had brought the result in their favor, 20-16.

In the final quarter, despite Odell Beckham Jr.’s absence due to injury and an ankle problem for Stafford, the Rams scored the decisive touchdown just over a minute from time, again with Kupp. In the next action, a block on Burrow by the best defender of the season, Aaron Donald, effectively ended the game and gave the victory in Los Angeles.

For the Rams – team of Stan Kroenke, who is also the owner of the Arsenal football team – it is the second Super Bowl they have won out of five played since 1967, two of which were when they were the team from St. Louis, the city in which the team had won its only title so far, twenty-two years ago. For their manager Sean McVay, the youngest to have brought a team to the Super Bowl, it is the first title in his career, as it is for quarterback Matthew Stafford, who took thirteen seasons to make it to the final and as many to win it. .