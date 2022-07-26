What Happened July 26th In Pop History

It’s July 26, and here’s what happened today in pop music history

– In 2002, the movie Austin Powers in Goldmember released in cinemas. The film marks the big-screen debut of Beyoncé, who plays Foxxy Cleopatra, and includes a cameo from Britney Spears.

– In 1986, “Sledgehammer” by Peter Gabriel is at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Co-directed by Canadian Daniel Lanois, it will have three Grammy nominations.

– In 1943, Michael Philip Jagger was born in England. He practices singing in childhood and he will form a group with his friends Keith Richards and Brian Jones, a group which will become the Rolling Stones.

– In 1994, Boyz II Men released “I’ll Make Love To You,” a song written by Babyface. She will be at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks and will also be #1 in Canada. She will win two American Music Awards and a Grammy.

– In 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, died six months after being found unconscious in her bath.

