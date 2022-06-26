What Happened June 26th In Pop History

It’s June 26, and here’s what happened today in pop music history

– In 1993, Ariana Grande-Butera was born in Boca Raton, Florida. She does musical theater and plays in a Nickelodeon show before launching into music with the album Yours Truly in 2003. She had a string of hits, like “Problem,” “Break Free,” “Thank U Next” and “No Tears Left to Cry.”

– In 1975, Cher’s divorce from Sonny Bono was finalized. Four days later, she married rocker Gregg Allman.

– In 1990, Nelson launched his first album After the Rainwhich would sell well thanks to singles like “(Can’t Live Without Your) Love and Affection,” which topped the charts. Billboard Hot 100 in September 1989.

– In 2005, Pink proposed to her boyfriend Carey Hart at one of her motocross races in California. She is holding a sign that says “Will you marry me?” during one lap and another saying “I’m serious” the next lap. Hart leaves the race to accept. They marry in January of the following year.

– In 1979, Ryan Benjamin Tedder was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will be successful as a singer, composer and director. He is the voice of OneRepublic, which will have hits like “Apologize,” “Stop and Stare” and “Counting Stars.”

– In 2018, Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees was knighted by Prince Charles in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

