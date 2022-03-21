What happened, lap by lap, at the Bahrain GP





FINAL: CHARLES LECLERC WINS THE BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX! 1-2 FOR FERRARI AND THIRD PLACE FOR HAMILTON WHO NEVER GAVE UP!

4.- RUSSELL

5.- MAGNUSSEN

6.- BOOTS

7.- OCON

8.- TSUNODA

9.- ALONSO

10. ZHOU

eleven,. SCHUMACHER

12.- STROLL

13.- ALBON

14.- RICCIARDO

15.- NORRIS

16.- LATIFI

17.- HULKENBERG

18.- PEREZ (ABANDONE)

19.- VERSTAPPEN (ABANDON)

20.- GASLY (ABANDON)

Both of them RED BULL leave due to engine problems, as also happened to Gasly, which puts serious doubts about the reliability of the Honda engine and the entire RB18.

It doesn’t matter how good you were in 56 laps if you don’t finish the race you run out of points.

ROUND 57: PER starts the last lap at four tenths but loses the car in the first corner and leaves the podium to HAM. Checo’s engine seized up and caused him to abandon. Terrible day for Red Bull, they will leave without points.

ROUND 56: Now the order is LEC, SAI, PER, HAM that puts pressure on the Mexican. Red Bull did not show reliability and lost the world champion three laps from the end of the race.

Now PER loses power, he says it on the radio, in danger of not finishing.

ROUND 54: HAM strongly presses PER and VER loses momentum with SAI He passes it and Ferrari 1-2 gets, VER falls due to the steering problem and leaves!

LAP 52: DRS closed for everyone and the pace of the Ferraris is dominant, while Hamilton has PER in his sights. At the end of this lap the DRS opened.

LAP 51: SAFETY CAR OUT AND GREEN FLAGS ¡LECLERC holds the lead and VER somehow manages to keep SAI at bay, while PER was mostly worried about HAM’s attack.

LAP 47: YELLOW FLAGS AND SAFETY CAR. WATCH complains that the direction of his car is excessively hard, it may be a hydraulic failure. LEC enters the pits, but the distance between cars will disappear and it is dangerous to SEE with their problems and for PER who has HAM behind, an excellent starter, although it will be a launched restart.

All lapped cars take off their laps and go to the Safety Car.

ROUND 46: YELLOW FLAGS AND VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR by GAS dropout that blew up the engine and caught fire. Distance between cars must be maintained

ROUND 45: Red Bull try a risky move by entering both cars for soft used at an unexpected third stop. SAI follows them, but LEC does not.

ROUND 42: Things seem to have settled on the track. LEC increases its pace to 4.8 on VER SAI pushes and manages to separate from PER. HAM is 15 seconds behind followed by RUS, the surprising MAG, GAS OCON, TSU, in the Top 10.

ROUND 41: PER presses and manages to be 1.9 seconds behind third place SAI, while in the LEC leadership it is comfortable 3.7 seconds ahead of VER.

ROUND 37: PER’s race pace is similar to that of the LEC and a little faster, one tenth per lap than SAI, but he can’t get close to the Spaniard’s DRS zone to try and snatch third place from him. ALB came close to ruining SAI’s career in a careless pit stop.

ROUND 35: ORDER: LEC, VER, SAI, PER, AHAM, RUS, BOT, ZHO, GAS, MAG, ALO

ROUND 34: LEC’s pace is better than PER’s and is close, while the Mexican is still at the same distance and follows SAI to the pits. The Spanish put tights and Czech soft. They rejoin at P3 and P4 at a distance of 2.6 seconds, almost identical to how they were before the stop. The Ferrari team is putting up a fight on the track and in the pits against Red Bull which is known for the quickest stops in F1

ROUND 32: LEC pits and returns ahead of Verstappen 1.2 seconds behind. Now Sainz leads with Pérez second. The question is how long they will put up with Checo on the track.

ROUND 31: VER pits on medium tires and returns to the track in fourth place behind Pérez who is 2.6 behind Sainz and 13 seconds behind Leclerc.

ROUND 29: Adding to McLaren’s penalty, Lando Norris was already lapped alongside Hulkenberg.

ROUND 28: LEC increases its lead over VER to 3.7 seconds due to Max’s aggressiveness in trying to pass him at 17, 18 and 19, so it wouldn’t be unusual for him to have to pit again very soon.

ROUND 26: ALO AND NOR to the pits for hard tires, but for the Spaniard it is his second stoppage.

ROUND 24: The bad step of the McLarens is impressive, who in 2021 took a step forward to become F1 entertainers, but now circulate in positions 17 and 19, NOR and RIC, respectively. Lots of work for the Woking team.

ROUND 22: Checo Pérez is looking to get into podium positions, reducing the gap with Sainz to 2.6 seconds and setting the best laps at this point in the race with mediums, when the Spaniard has soft.

The Ferraris show that the practices and sessions prior to this Sunday are no accident and if they show reliability, they are definitely candidates for the title.

ROUND 20: The order is LEC, VER, SAI (3 seconds away), PER (who set the fastest lap) Ham, RUS, MAG, GAS, ALO, OCO, TSU, BOT, ZHO, MSC, NOR (He has not pitted) , ALB, LAT, STR, RIC, HUL

ROUND 19: Max’s third attempt at the end of the straight but this time he went too far under braking and Leclerc smoothly regained his position. If it continues like this, VER can finish its tires, square them with the braking so far inside. In fact, the DRS distance has already come out. Besides that he can demand too much brakes from him.

ROUND 18: History repeats itself, exactly the same between VER and LEC one lap later! It’s crazy how competitive there is with the new cars that overtake more easily!

ROUND 17: Duel between Verstappen, who attacked LEC and stole the lead at turn one, at the end of the straight, but Charles recovered two corners with the DRS!

ROUND 16: PER and LEC stop at the same time and at the start the man from Menegas runs into Verstappen, both with new soft tires, but with a better temperature, Red Bull puts pressure on him.

PER put stockings.

ROUND 15: Verstappen pits, the same as SAI, MAG, GAS, OCO, BOT,

VER is back in fourth place behind LEC, PER and RUS who have not stopped.

LAP 14: Checo Pérez is the second fastest car on the track, after Leclerc’s Ferrari, and is closing within 2.5 seconds of Sainz, who is third.

ROUND 12: Hamilton pits for hard tires. Alonso does the same but puts stockings. The degradation of the Pirelli was a lot for the Mercedes and the Alpine.

HAM rejoins 12th position. ALO falls last

ROUND 11: The current order is : LEC, VER, SAI, PER, HAM, RUS, MAG, GAS, OCO, ALO

ROUND 10: Checo Pérez attacks Hamilton and passes him to get into fourth place, but not before suffering because the Englishman ran strong, but loyal, as usual.

ROUND 8: Checo Pérez is less than a second behind Hamilton and is trying, with the pace of the race, to retake the fourth position he had at the start. But one thing is to reach and another very different to go to English and whoever has given it up for lost due to the lack of passage of his Mercedes, is wrong.

ROUND 6: Max Verstappen complains on the radio that his engine has a funny noise. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari sets times 4 tenths faster than the Dutchman and the distance between them grows to 1.8 seconds

ROUND 3: Checo Pérez recovers a position by overtaking with a lot of work, in a good duel with Kevin Magnussen.

The reason for Checo Pérez’s terrible start was that in the first corner he lost grip on the rear of his car, so he has had problems braking in the slow corners all weekend.

ROUND 1: Another big loser at the start was Bottas, who fell to 14th place.

START: Leclerc retains the first place followed by Verstappen and Sainz, but Hamilton eats the start of Checo Pérez, who falls to sixth place, after Magnussen also passed him.

Installation lap: The entire grid will start with soft tires, except for the McLaren that will do so with stockings.

The first Grand Prix of the 2022 F1 season kicks off on ESPN and we’re bringing it to you with minute-by-minute analysis and live streaming.

The starting grid is:

1.- Leclerc Ferrari Shawls

2.- Max Verstappen Red Bull

3.- Carlos Sainz Ferrari

4.- Sergio Perez Red Bull

5.- Lewis Haimton Mercedes

6. Valteri Bottas Alfa Romeo

7. Kevin Magnussen Haas

8.- Fernando Alonso Alpine

9. George Russell Mercedes

10. Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri

11.- Esteban Ocon Alpine

12. Mick Schumacher Haas

13. Lando Norris McLaren

14. Alex Albon-Williams

15. Guanyou Zhou Alfa Romeo

16.- Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri

17. Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin

18. Daniel Ricciardo McLaren

19.- Lance Stroll Aston Martin

20. Nicholas Latifi Williams

Formula 1 via Getty Images

