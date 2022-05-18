What happened? Lili Estefan breaks down in tears in the middle of a NY restaurant

One of the most beloved and recognized hosts of Hispanic television is undoubtedly Lili Stefan, who has managed to conquer the hearts of the public.

And it is that he has had a very successful career for 20 years, in which he has become a benchmark on the small screen in the United States.

So it is not surprising that she has thousands of fans, since she is one of the Univision’s star hosts and it is notorious on its social networks, since on Instagram it has 3 and a half million followers.

The great rapprochement she has with her fans is very noticeable and this time an impressive event has occurred that left the Cuban with tears on her face.

IG @liliestefan

It all happened in the city of New York, where Estefan was dining in a fancy restaurantwhere they sent him a very peculiar menaje.

A person gave her a piece of paper that said “I admire you a lot” and that’s when the presenter of “The fat and the skinny” broke down crying.

Likewise, the exact moment could be admired thanks to the fact that it was filmed and published on social networks, where Lili can be seen in this touching moment.

“Our skinny @liliestefan moved to tears reading this message,” says the video.

Always showing her great affection and sensitivity, the star showed the paper with said message, while her eyes were full of tears.

Given this fact, many of the program’s followers filled with moving words towards the driver.

“It is that you are charming, diplomatic, very professional, and with sealed lips so as not to say what should not be said!!!”, “You are so beautiful that skinny you endear yourself to us, we are so many that you cannot even imagine”, “You are natural and human that is admirable !!!”, say some messages.

