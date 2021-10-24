what happened next is unbelievable

The famous actor starring – in spite of himself – of an unpleasant inconvenience: we explain what happened

A very famous actor was on vacation in Italy, but he was the protagonist – in spite of himself – of a very unpleasant inconvenience. After that, however, something incredible happened. Below we explain all the details.

The famous actor protagonist of the unpleasant inconvenience

The very famous actor Harrison Ford he spent a few days in Italy, in Palermo. The artist wanted to enjoy the beauties of Sicily. Ford, however, was the protagonist – in spite of himself – of an unpleasant inconvenience.

While spending a few hours relaxing on the beach and in a club in the seaside village of Mondello, Harrison Ford lost his credit card. The actor experienced moments of panic. For a moment he thought he should notify his bank and block the card, but fortunately the matter was resolved as soon as possible.

A Sicilian citizen, in fact, found the card and took it to the police officers, who subsequently returned it to the actor. The manager of the Mondello police station, Manfredi Borsellino, son of Judge Paolo, killed in 1992 in the Via D’Amelio massacre, handed over the credit card.

When the police officer, along with his two policemen, reached the famous actor showing him and returning his credit card, the Hollywood star smiled and took a photo with them to seal the moment.

His career

Harrison Ford is a very famous actor. In the late seventies and early nineties, he starred in some of the hugely successful US films, working for George Lucas, Phillip Noyce, Ridley Scott, Steven Spielberg and Peter Weir. Ford also received the only Oscar nomination for Best Actor for “Witness” in 1986, as well as four Golden Globe and one BAFTA nominations.

Many of the characters played by Ford consist of tough, decisive but always slightly self-deprecating heroes, among which the best known are the space smuggler Ian Solo in the series “Star Wars”, the archeologist Indiana Jones in the eponymous tetralogy, the detective John Book in “Witness – The Witness” and the surgeon Richard Kimble in “The Fugitive”.