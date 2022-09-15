What happened on 9/11? This was shown by the cinema and the series









The attacks of September 11, 2001 they marked the beginning of the 21st century and left an indelible mark on the United States. A tragedy, broadcast live on television, which left some of the most shocking images of the contemporary age for history. Cinema and television did not take long to capture for the big screen what our eyes captured that day.

On the occasion of the anniversary of 9/11, we review some fundamental films and documentaries to understand what happened that day. From those that captured the attacks, to those that delved into its consequences. We also recommend a list of essential films to understand the conflict in Afghanistan, which is closely related to the events of 9/11.

The darkest night (Kathryn Bigelow, 2012) Four years after winning the Oscar for Best Picture and Director with the hurt Locker (2008), Kathryn Bigelow tried to repeat success with this film, starring an always huge Jessica Chastain. The film, which will be broadcast this Sunday on La 1, starting at 10:00 p.m., takes us away from Ground Zero of the 9/11 attacks, to tell us about the mission that followed that event: hunting down Osama bin Laden, the leader of the terrorist organization al-Qaeda. After ten years of chasing him, on the night of May 1, 2011, a team of Navy SEALs carried out an operation that shook the world.







Movie ‘The Blackest Night’ (Kathryn Bigelow, 2012)

United 93 (Paul Greengrass, 2006) United 93 (2006) Possibly the best movie about the 9/11 attacks. A fantastic thriller that, at the same time, is a wonderful tribute to the crew and passengers of that flight, who stood up to the terrorists and paid for it with their lives. But they managed to prevent a bigger tragedy by getting the terrorists did not achieve their goal of crashing the plane into the Capitol (in the end it fell in a field in Pennsylvania). the great director Paul Greengrass (saga Bourne, Bloody Sunday) narrates the film in real time and with a simply perfect sense of pacing, suspense and emotion. It was nominated for two Oscars.







United 93 (Paul Greengrass, 2006)

World Trade Center (Oliver Stone, 2005) World Trade Center (2005) is a tribute to the famous director Oliver Stone (Platoon, JFK: Cold Case, Wall Street) to the firefighters and police officers who participated in the rescue work at the Twin Towers. That is why it is based on the real testimonies of two police officers, who were among the first to participate in the rescue work and who were trapped under the rubble. The film focuses on the efforts to rescue them. The cast stands out, led by Nicolas Cage, Michael Peña, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Maria Bello, Stephen Dorff and Michael Shannon. A spectacular film in its reconstruction of the fall of the towers, but which was criticized for being too patriotic and maudlin.







Nicholas Cage in Oliver Stone’s ‘World Trade Center’

So strong so close (Stephen Daldry, 2011) So strong so close by Stephen Daldry explores the pain of the relatives of the victims of the attacks through the story of Oskar, a boy with Asperger’s syndrome who is sent home on September 11 and when he arrives he hears several messages from his father in the answering machine, in which he says that he is trapped on the top floors of the towers. When he calls back the boy is terrified and unable to pick up the phone, so hears his father’s last message, which is interrupted when the tower collapses. A year later, the boy will find an envelope with a key, which his father left him, and he will set out to discover the mystery. Starring Sandra Bullock and Tom Hanks It was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor (Max Von Sydow), but received numerous criticisms for being sentimental and cheating.







So Strong, So Close (Stephen Daldry, 2011)

The Looming Tower (Various, 2018) One of the questions we all keep asking ourselves is How was it possible that neither the CIA nor the FBI were able to foresee the attack or even prevent it? especially when there were FBI agents like John Patrick O’Neill (1952-2001), who warned for years about a possible attack by Bin Laden and who, ironically, died in the Twin Towers where he was hired as head of security just a week before 9/11. The Looming Tower is an excellent miniseries that tells us how the rivalry between the two security agencies could have caused them to ignore the obvious signs that a major attack was being prepared. Jeff Daniels plays John Patrick O’Neill in this story which also highlights Tahar Rahim, Peter Sarsgaard or Alec Baldwin.







The Looming Tower (Various, 2018)

11’09”01 – September 11 (Various directors, 2002) A change of look. This film analyzes the repercussions of that fall of the Towers with very interesting stories. Its protagonists are the women of Bosnia, the Chilean exiles in London, the Japanese soldiers of the Second World War, elderly Americans, Muslims in the US, children in Burkina Faso and Iran… Stories really exciting that touch our hearts. We will always remember the fragment directed by Sean Penn and starring the great Ernest Borgnin. It’s about an old man who lives in a tiny apartment in New York where the sunlight never reaches, so all the plants die on him. Until one day the sun enters through his window for the first time.







11’09”01 – September 11 (Various directors, 2002)

New York, epicenter of 9/11 and a pandemic (Spike Lee, 2021) One of the most ambitious projects about the attack that changed the history of the USA. A documentary series released last year, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. A total of four episodes, currently broadcast by HBO and directed by the great filmmaker Spike Lee. (Malcolm X). Sample New York City’s reluctance to bow down to tragedieswhether they are attacks or the current coronavirus epidemic.

The institute next to the Twin Towers (Amy Schatz, 2019) A group of teenagers was teaching at a New York institute, four blocks from the World Trade Center, when the 9/11 attacks would change their lives. 20 years later the award-winning filmmaker Amy Shatz speak with eight of them to verify that, as a result of that event, almost all chose professions with which they could help others or be useful to the community. An interesting example of how the attacks influenced many people. One of the interviewees narrates how he was trying to return home, in the middle of hell, while his uncle died in one of the towers. Schatz has also directed What happened on 9/11?another documentary with which tries to explain the attacks to current children, born years after the event.







Image from the documentary ‘The institute next to the Twin Towers’ (HBO)