On a day like today, a April 15, 2019, Notre Dame de Paris cathedral suffers a serious fire that causes the fall of the central needle and seriously affects its roof.

Since then, the reconstruction has become a matter of state for the Government of Emmanuel Macron, which has set the year 2024 as the deadline for the reconstruction of the temple.

It is also US President Abraham Lincoln assassinated victim of an attack perpetrated by a man named John Wilkes Booth the night of April 14, 1865 at Ford’s Theater in Washington DC

The president was shot in the head and his agony lasted until the early hours of April 15 of that year, when he finally died.

You want to know more? Discover the ephemeris of April 15 and see what happened, who was born and who died on a day like today. Also, do not miss what is celebrated, the horoscope and the saints of today.

What happened on April 15?

1848: The Spanish Government establishes the decimal monetary system.

1900: Inauguration in Paris of the Universal Exhibition.

1915: Premiere of “El amor brujo”, by Manuel de Falla, at the Lara theater in Madrid.

1920: The Communist Party of Spain is born, from the split of the Spanish socialists.

1923: The screening of “Concha Piquer” was presented in New York, considered the first sound film in Spanish in history, starring the Spanish singer.

1985: Santiago Carrillo, after having held the highest positions in the PCE for half a century, becomes a grassroots militant.

1986: US 6th Fleet planes bomb Tripoli, the capital of Libya.

1989: 95 people die in the British stadium in Sheffield, after the irruption of 2,000 fans in the Liverpool-Nottingham match, in the English Cup semifinal.

1990: The Spanish bullfighting businessman Pablo Martín Berrocal, kidnapped by the Colombian guerrilla on August 9, 1989 in Quito (Ecuador), is released.

1992: The international community imposes the air embargo on Libya, which begins to apply the sanctions imposed by the UN.

1997: 343 Muslim pilgrims are killed and 2,000 injured in a fire at a camp in Mecca.

2005: 25 dead (half children), mostly immigrants, in the fire that completely destroyed the central Paris Opera hotel in Paris.

2006: The president of the Philippines, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, orders the death sentence to be commuted to life imprisonment for a thousand prisoners.

2013: Three dead and more than 200 injured in a bomb attack during the Boston Marathon.

2014:Lunar eclipse, the first of a tetrad that will dye our satellite red every six months for a year and a half.

2016: The Spanish Minister of Industry and Energy José Manuel Soria resigns due to the Panama Papers scandal.

Who was born on April 15?

1452: Leonardo da Vinci, Italian Renaissance artist and engineer.

1707: Leonhard Euler, Swiss mathematician and astronomer.

1869: Concha Espina, Spanish writer.

1936: Raymond Poulidor, French cycling champion.

1938: Claudia Cardinale, Italian actress

1940: Cristobal Toral, Spanish painter.

1959: Emma Thompson, British actress.

1960: Pedro Delgado, Spanish cyclist

1978: Luis Alfonso Rodríguez, Luis Fonsi, Puerto Rican musician.

1990: Emma Watson, French-British actress.

1991: Javier Fernández, Spanish ice skater.

Who died on April 15?

1889: José de Veuster, Belgian missionary known as Father Damien.

1938: César Vallejo, Peruvian poet.

1929: Torcuato Luca de Tena, founder of the Spanish newspaper ABC

1969: Victoria Eugenia of Battenberg, Queen of Spain, wife of Alfonso XIII.

1980: Jean-Paul Sartre, French writer and philosopher.

1990: Greta Garbo, Swedish actress.

nineteen ninety six: Stavros Niarchos, Greek shipowner.

2014: Antonio Morales, Junior, Spanish singer.

2018: Vittorio Taviani, Italian film director.

2019: Diego Galan, Spanish filmmaker.

What is celebrated on April 15?

Today, April 15, the world art day

Horoscope for April 15

Those born on April 15 belong to the szodiac sign Aries.

Santoral of April 15

Today, April 15, is celebrated Santos Anastasia, Basilisa, Crescente, Eutiquio and Máximo.