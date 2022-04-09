On a day like today, a April 9, 2017 dies Carme Chacon at 46 years old, due to a congenital heart defect that she summed up as having “a backwards heart”. She was Catalan by birth and a member of the PSC. She was the youngest minister in Spain and the Government’s first Defense Minister, appointed in 2008 by the former Prime Minister, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Chacón was vice president of the Congress of Deputies and in 2007 Minister of Housing. In the 38th Congress of the PSOE, in 2012, she presented herself as a candidate for general secretary, her rival being Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, to whom she lost by 22 votes.

A committed politician, she was loved and respected by all parliamentary groups.

Also on April 9, but in 1977, Holy Saturday, Adolfo Suárez legalizes the Communist Party, after more than 40 years operating clandestinely, taking a very important step in the process of political transition towards democracy in Spain. The legalization occurs after secret negotiations between the President of the Government and Santiago Carrillo, leader of the PCE.

What happened on April 9?

1953: The Warner Brothers studio premieres the first 3-D film in the United States, entitled “House of Wax”.

1956: Habib Bourguiba, elected Prime Minister of Tunisia.

1966: Cardinal Ottaviani announces in Rome the annulment of the Index of books prohibited by the Catholic Church.

1986: Opposition leader Benazir Bhutto returns to Pakistan after two years of voluntary exile in London.

1987: Historic visit of the top Soviet leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, to Czechoslovakia.

1991: The Soviet Republic of Georgia declares independence from the USSR.

2003: Saddam’s regime falls after the entry of US armored vehicles into Baghdad.

2005: Charles of England and Camilla Parker Bowles contract a civil marriage at Windsor Town Hall.

2021: The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at the age of 99.

Who was born on April 9?

1906: Rafaela Aparicio, Spanish actress.

1929: José Luis Dibildos, Spanish film producer.

1954: Dennis Quaid, American actor

1957: Severiano Ballesteros, Spanish golf player.

1960: Isabel Coixet, Spanish film director.

1973: Carmen Alcayde, Spanish journalist.

1990: Kristen Stewart, American actress.

Who died on April 9?

1626: Francis Bacon, British philosopher and politician.

1804: Jacques Necker, French financier and statesman.

1904: Elizabeth II, Queen of Spain in exile.

2003: Jorge Oteiza Embil, Spanish sculptor.

2007: Alain Etchegoyen, French philosopher and politician.

2012: Jose Guardiola, Spanish singer.

What is celebrated on April 9?

Today, April 9, the National Remembrance Day.

Horoscope for April 9

Those born on April 9 belong to the sign of the zodiac Aries.

Santoral of April 9

Today, April 9, is celebrated Santa Casilda, San Liborio and San Máximo de Alejandría.