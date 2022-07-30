What Happened on July 30 in Pop History

It’s July 30, and here’s what happened today in pop music history

– In 2003, Justin Timberlake added some pop to a rock band line-up (The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Rush, The Guess Who) at Molson Canadian Rocks For Toronto – Canada’s biggest gig ever. Timberlake is booed and thrown at during his set.

– In 1988, Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It” began a four-week stint at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting trio would be added to the people credited for the song, due to similarities to their song “(I’m a) Roadrunner.”

– In 1987, David Bowie began the North American leg of his The Glass Spider tour at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia. The massive concert requires 43 trucks to move the stage from town to town. The tour stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.

– In 1966, the Troggs’ cover of the Wild Ones song “Wild Thing” topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of two weeks.

– In 1941, Paul Anka was born in Ottawa. He would write and record classics like “Diana,” “Puppy Love” and “My Way.”

– In 2010, rapper TI married Tameka “Tiny” Cottle of R&B group Xscape in Miami Beach, Florida. Six years later, Cottle filed for divorce, but the group reconciled.

– In 1977, Andy Gibb’s “I Just Want to Be Your Everything” spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The song was written by his brother Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees.

– In 2007, Britney Spears’ divorce from Kevin Federline was formalized in Los Angeles. The pop star popped the question in November 2006 after two years of marriage.

And that’s what happened today!

original article What Happened July 30th In Pop Music History by John R. Kennedy for iHeartRadio

Translated by Pascal Vézina for iHeartRadio