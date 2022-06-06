What Happened on June 4th in Pop History

It’s June 4th, and here’s what happened today in pop music history

– In 2017, Ariana Grande anime One Love Manchester, an outdoor benefit concert in honor of the victims of the terrorist attack which took place near his concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22. Among the stars attending the show are Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry and Robbie Williams.

– In 1984, Bruce Springsteen launched Born In The USA, his seventh studio album. Along with the title track, there are hits like “I’m on Fire,” “My Hometown” and “Dancing in the Dark.” It will be Springsteen’s best-selling album.

– In 1997, Jeff Buckley’s body was found in Wolf River Harbor near the Mississippi in Memphis. The singer had been missing since being swamped on the night of May 29. A coroner determines the cause of death to be accidental drowning. Buckley was 30 years old.

– In 2005, “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey is at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first of four weeks. After being dethroned by Carrie Underwood’s “Inside Your Heaven” for a week, the song returns to the top for another ten weeks. She will also win two Grammys.

– In 1986, the first of six shows on the tour Conspiracy of Hope honoring Amnesty International’s 25th anniversary takes place in San Francisco. U2, Sting and the Canadian Bryan Adams participate.

And that’s what happened today!

original article What Happened June 4th In Pop Music History by John R. Kennedy for iHeartRadio

Translated by Pascal Vézina for iHeartRadio