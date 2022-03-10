Since 2006, on March 10, the world kidney dayan event established by the International Society of Nephrology (ISN) and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations (IFKF), in addition to another group of health organizations and specialists in the area of ​​dialysis and other kidney treatments.

What is the purpose of celebrating World Kidney Day every March 10? raise awareness among all the inhabitants of the world so that they can detect any ailment in the kidneys early and try to solve it.

Discover the ephemeris of the March 10th and see what happened, who was born and who died on a day like today. Also, do not miss what is celebrated, the horoscope and the saints of today.

What happened on March 10?

1814: Napoleon Bonaparte is defeated at the Battle of Laon in France.

1814: Ferdinand VII returns to Spain and the Spanish Constitution of 1812 is abolished.

1885: Alfonso XII, King of Spain, is presented with the Memorial des Greuges or Memory in defense of the interests of Catalonia.

1905: Chelsea Football Club is founded in England.

1923Club Deportivo Villarreal, predecessor of Villarreal Club de Fútbol, ​​is founded in Villarreal, Spain.

1986: sighting of Halley’s comet, which only happens every 75 years.

1989: In Spain, the business group then called Gestevision Telecinco (currently Mediaset España) is formed.

1991: US troops leave the Persian Gulf at the end of the Gulf War.

Who was born on March 10?

1940: Chuck Norris, American actor and karate fighter.

1955: Enrique San Francisco, actor and comedian.

1957: Osama bin Laden, leader of the terrorist group Al Qaeda.

1958: Sharon Stone, American actress, model and producer.

1984: Olivia Wilde, American actress.

1994: Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican trap singer.

1992: Pablo Espinosa, Spanish actor.

Who died on March 10?

1889: Antonio Trueba, writer.

1962: Juan March, arms dealer and businessman.

nineteen ninety five: Ovidi Montllor, singer-songwriter and actor.

2003: Víctor Alba, politician, journalist, writer and university professor.

2010: Corey Haim, Canadian actor.

2017: Joni Sledge, American singer of the group Sister Sledge.

What is celebrated on March 10?

Today, March 10, the World Kidney Day.

Saints of March 10

Today, March 10, is celebrated Saint Mary Eugenia of Jesus.