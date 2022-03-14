On a day like today, a March 14 2020, the Council of Ministers declares the State of Alarm throughout the Spanish territory due to the pandemic of the COVID-19, which entails severe restrictions on the movement of citizens. Is he second state of alarm in Spain since the restoration of democracy (the only precedent is the crisis of air traffic controllers in 2010) and restricts the movement of its 47.1 million inhabitants to the maximum.

In addition, the famous environmentalist disseminator dies Felix Rodriguez de la Fuente in a helicopter crash while filming a famous dog race in Alaska. It was March 14, 1980, the day he turned 52.

What happened on March 14?

1916: First World War: The Germans take the heights of “Mort-Homme”, in front of the French town of Verdun.

1918: The Kremlin in Moscow is chosen as the new seat of the government of the Soviet Union.

1936: Arrest in Madrid of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, for “breaking the governmental closure” of the Falange Española premises, which had been declared illegal.

1948: The US Senate approves the Marshall Plan.

1948: For the first time in Spain, a television receiver is put up for sale in a Madrid shopping center at a price of 50,000 pesetas.

1953: Nikita Khrushchev is elected General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1964: Jack Ruby, assassin of Lee Harvey Oswald, author of the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy, is sentenced to death although he finally died in prison in 1967.

1993: Andorrans pronounce themselves in a referendum in favor of their first Constitution, which establishes democratic institutions.

nineteen ninety five: Approved the statutes of autonomy of the Spanish cities of Ceuta and Melilla.

2004: Three days after the 11-M attacks in Madrid, the PSOE led by José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero wins the legislative elections in Spain with 42.64% of the votes.

Who was born on March 14?

1804: Johann Strauss, Austrian composer.

1879: Albert Einstein, German physicist, Nobel Prize in Physics 1922.

1933: Michael Caine, British actor.

1937: Baltasar Porcel, Spanish writer.

1939: Pilar Bardem, Spanish actress.

1948: Billy Crystal, American actor.

1958: Alberto Alejandro Luis Pedro Grimaldi, Alberto II of Monaco, Prince of Monaco.

1963: Pedro Duque, first astronaut born in Spain to travel to space.

Who died on March 14?

1883: Karl Marx, German politician, philosopher and economist.

1989: Zita of Bourbon Parma, Empress of Austria.

1992: Maurice Chapelan, French writer.

1997: Fred Zinnemann, Austrian film director, nationalized American.

2010: Peter Graves, American actor.

2018: Stephen Hawking, British physicist.

What is celebrated on March 14?

Today, March 14, theWorld Math Day.

Horoscope for March 14

Those born on March 14 belong to the zodiac signPISCES.

Saint calendar of March 14

Today, March 14, the saints ofSaint Aphrodisius, Saint Arnaldo, Saint Leo and Saint Matilde.