On a day like today, a March 26, 1997 the police of San Diego in California finds the bodies of 39 people, victims of the largest mass suicide in the history of the United States. They had died administering a mixture of barbiturates, vodka and applesauce and assisting her among themselves. They were all dressed the same, with black Nike sneakers, covered with a purple cape and a jacket on which a shield with the name of the sect to which they belonged, Heaven’s Gate, was embroidered. Their leader, Marshall Applewhite, believed in death as the path to reunion with aliens, in a Higher Level of existence.

Also a March 26 but from 2000the Spanish film director, Pedro Almodóvar wins the Oscar for best non-English language film for “All About My Mother.” It becomes the first Spanish film to win both the Oscar and the Golden Globe.

What happened on March 26?

1899: German archaeologist Robert Koldewey discovers the walls of ancient Babylon.

1978: Two hundred thousand people demonstrate in the Basque Country in the first legal Aberri Eguna.

1913: Balkan War: the Bulgarians storm and take the city of Adrianople from Turkey.

1998: The Spanish Congress approves the new Land Law with the aim of increasing the supply of developable land and reducing the cost of housing.

1999: Augusto Pinochet, detained in London, receives a visit and support from former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

2003: Interpol issues a formal arrest warrant against former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, a refugee in Japan.

2007: Protestant Ian Paisley and Catholic Gerry Adams reach a historic agreement that will allow the formation of a government in Northern Ireland.

Who was born on March 26?

1911: Tennessee Williams, American playwright.

1935: Manuel Summers, Spanish film director and comedian. 1940 – Nancy Pelosi, American politician 1941 – Richard Dawkins, British science communicator and ethologist.

1944: Diana Ross, American singer and actress.

1983: Toni Elías, Spanish motorcycling driver. 1985 – Keira Knightley, English actress.

Who died on March 26?

1827: Ludwig van Beethoven, German composer.

2003: José Tamayo, businessman and stage director. 2005 – James Callaghan, former British Labor Prime Minister

2010: Enrique Villar, former Government delegate in the Basque Country. 2015: Tomas Tranströmer, Swedish poet, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2011

2016: Jim Harrison, American writer.

What is celebrated on March 26?

Today, March 26, the World Cervical Cancer Prevention Day.

Horoscope for March 26

Those born on March 26 belong to the zodiac sign Aries

Saint calendar of March 26

Today, March 26, the saint of Saint Máxima and Saint Castulo Martyr