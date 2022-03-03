On this day, March 3, 1938, the destiny of Saudi Arabia changed forever. The oil discovery in March 1938 he economically transformed the country, and gave the kingdom great legitimacy over time. It was first discovered at Dammam Pit No. 7, near modern Dhahran.

For the king, oil revenues became a crucial source of wealth since it no longer had to depend on the collection of taxes from the pilgrims to Mecca. This discovery altered political relations in the Middle East in perpetuity.

Before the discovery of black gold. The region was poor and one of its main sources of income, pearl fishing, was about to disappear due to strong competition and the intransigence of the colonial administration.

What happened on March 3?

1891: The Bank of Spain building is inaugurated.

1906: Begins the demolition of the walls of Cadiz, with the primary goal of alleviating the labor crisis.

1938: Oil is discovered in Saudi Arabia.

1975: Attack in Spain against the monument of the Cross of the Fallen.

1976: What are known as the Vitoria Events take place, resulting in the death of five workers at the hands of the Armed Police.

1990: The Telecinco channel begins to broadcast regularly.

2005: In the Montes de Toledo, a population of Iberian lynx has been detected that was believed to be extinct for fifteen years.

2006: The emergency meeting between the European Union and Iran to try to stop the nuclear crisis ends without agreement.

Who was born on March 3?

1889: Victoria Kent, Politics

1933: Alfredo Landa, actor

[1945: George Miller, Australian Filmmaker

1970: Julie Bowen, American actress

1982: Jessica Biel, American actress

1984: Javier Arizmendi, Soccer Player

Who died on March 3?

1459: Ausiàs March, Poet

nineteen ninety six: Marguerite Durás, French writer and director

1999: Gerhard Herzberg, German Chemist

2008: Giuseppe di Stefano, Italian tenor and actor

1993: Carlos Montoya, Guitarist and composer

2013: Pepe Sancho , Actor

What is celebrated on March 3?

Today, March 3, the World Nature Day.

Horoscope for March 3

Those born on March 3 belong to the zodiac sign Pisces.

Saints of March 3

Today, March 3, is celebrated Saint Jacobin and Saint Marcia.