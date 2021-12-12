what happened on the last lap

In managing the safety car regime that effectively decided the Abu Dhabi GP and Verstappen’s victory of the 2021 Formula 1 World title, the Race Direction and FIA Director Michael Masi would have violated the regulation allowing the Dutchman to overtake the dubbed riders who preceded him instead of having them double as required by the championship rules.

There Abu Dhabi race won in a daring way by Max Verstappen it may not be the last act of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship. In fact, after the race Mercedes filed a double complaint for what happened in the last laps with the Safety Car on the track after Latifi’s accident questioning the order of arrival of Yas Marina’s race and consequently the final drivers’ classification of the World Championship. Two alleged irregularities were found from the German team that at that moment seemed to have the title in his pocket thanks to the first position of Lewis Hamilton. And one, more than the Red Bull driver, would seem to have been commissioned by the Race Direction and by the FIA ​​Director Michael Masi.

In fact, Mercedes protests for what happened in the curve that preceded the restart line of the race: with Verstappen who seems to have put the nose of his RB16B just a little ahead of that of W12 number # 44 of the British who preceded him at the head of the race (overtaking is absolutely forbidden during the Safety Car regime).

But the German team is also protesting what happened before it was decided to get the Safety Car out and restart for the last lap of the race. In fact, in the sights of the team based in Brackley it is also over the management of the Safety Car regime by the Race Direction. In particular the Mercedes refers to the fact that Max Verstappen was allowed to overtake the already lapped drivers who separated him from Hamilton and to return to the exhausts of his rival’s car for the title before the restart. This did not happen for the other riders, who then left behind the lapped drivers.

The Formula 1 World Championship has not yet been decided: Verstappen summoned by the Commissioners in Abu Dhabi

The Race Direction and the director Michael Masi would have made this concession. Therefore, if the dynamics of what happened in those excited minutes behind the safety car were confirmed, the hypothesis that the Race Direction was also violating the regulation would be feared: Article 48.12 of the Formula 1 regulation states that in the safety car regime no driver can overtake with the exception of dubbed drivers who, after the green light from the race direction, can split up and return to the rear of the group. And the restart can only take place once all the lapped drivers have completed the splitting operation. In this case, however, as there was no material time to ensure that all the lapped drivers could have doubled and prevent the race that decided the Formula 1 World title from ending behind the Safety Car, the Race Direction would have opted for this alternative solution which however violates the same regulation.