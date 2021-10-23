what happened on the set of Rust

“Cold gun”, “unloaded gun”: the signal arrives and Alec Baldwin shoots on the set of the movie Rust, killing one person and wounding another. It is the reconstruction, according to the Los Angeles Times, of the tragedy that involved the actor and caused the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins

Baldwin – according to information provided by a source in the film’s production – was preparing to shoot the scene in which he takes a gun from a holster. Crew members had already shouted “cold gun” on set, while the filmmaking team was aligning camera angles and had yet to retreat to the on-set area where the crew gathers to watch the footage from afar via a monitor.

Instead, the camera operator was on a cart with a monitor and was checking the shots. Hutchins was also looking at the monitor resting on the operator’s shoulder, as was the film’s director, Joel Souza, who was crouched right behind her. Baldwin pulled the pistol from its holster and fired once without incident, but when he repeated the action, the shot went right in the direction of Hutchins, the director and the operator. According to the story, the bullet, after having grazed the operator, hit Hutchins and then Souza.

The person in charge of guarding the firearms is Hannah Gutierrez Reed, 24-year-old daughter of veteran gunsmith Thell Reed, and she recently finished shooting her first film as a gunsmith, ‘The Old Way’, a western starring Nicolas Cage.