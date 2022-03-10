What happened? Ryan Reynolds distances himself from his wife Blake Lively

The actor Ryan Reynolds has made it very clear in his last interview that he has no intention of following in his wife’s professional footsteps, Blake Lively, in the world of audiovisual production. It must be remembered that the interpreter was recently in charge of directing the last video clip of the singer Taylor Swift, ‘I Bet You Think About Me’.

In the case of the protagonist of ‘Deadpool’ and ‘Free Guy’, his focus will always be on creating stories and producing series and movies, as he himself has confessed in conversation with Collider. “The truth is that I am not interested in directing. Telling stories interests me in all its forms, and also producing, in addition to interpreting”, he assured emphatically.

One of Ryan’s most passionate aspects of his job is precisely collaborating closely with filmmakers, something he obviously wouldn’t be able to enjoy if he were behind the camera. “I like that creative process and I don’t want to do without it, why would I deny myself the pleasure of having wonderful collaborators? That is very important to me”, Has revealed.

