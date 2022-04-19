What happened the hours before the death of Mariah, Melissa Lucio’s baby | Univision Justice News

On February 15, 2007 Melissa Lucio woke up in a dark house. She had cut off their electricity the day before. She thus began to prepare her new move with nine —of her 12— children of hers. The children still slept on mattresses on the floor. It was early in the morning. She had rested little, says the clemency petition document, because the day before she had been washing and folding clothes, packing for everyone.
Shortly after the children woke up and the riot began. Melissa was preparing some for school; others ran nonstop and played. Among them, Mariah, her youngest daughter of two years. The mother continued to clean up while she made sure the baby was inside the house. But when she turned back, she didn’t see her. The girl had opened the screen door and escaped.
Mariah was crying but conscious. Her mother failed to see the fall; She did not know if the girl had rolled down the 14 steps of the entrance to the house or only part of them. But that ladder ended in a hard plate, not earth or grass.
His lower lip was bleeding, but no other damage was visible. “Melissa was thankful that Mariah appeared not to be seriously injured,” the report says. “Tragically, Mariah He had internal bruises and would deteriorate over the next two days until his death.”
On February 17, two days after the fall, they were already in the new house: on one level and with just three steps at the entrance. Mariah looked congested and didn’t want to eat. “Melissa was exhausted. She thought about taking Mariah to the doctor but figured that could wait until the next day. He put Mariah down for a nap and focused on a huge pile of children’s clothes that he had to fold.”
At 6:15 pm that day, Daniella, Melissa’s oldest daughter, came to visit the house, according to a sworn testimony that was included in the clemency petition. In it, she says that her mother told her that she was worried about Mariah, because she had been sleeping too much that day and the day before. Daniella explains that she went to her mother’s room, where Mariah was sleeping, and she noticed that she was breathing heavily. About 20 minutes later, Melissa’s husband, Robert Alvarez, came home and checked on the baby again. Immediately, he screamed. Mariah “looked very pale and wasn’t breathing,” says Daniella.
“Melissa’s World Came Down”, say the lawyers in the recount about that moment. The family called 911, paramedics arrived 15 minutes later and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the girl. She already in the hospital she was declared dead.
Melissa Lucio’s Baby Background
Among the evidence attorneys include in the clemency petition is a compilation of Mariah’s medical record kept by Child Protective Services (CPS) from February 24, 2005 to November 17, 2006. They show Mariah’s difficulty walking, as well as the baby’s other respiratory conditions and fevers.
In early January 2006, for example, there is a report showing that the girl was having difficulty walking: both feet pointed sideways instead of forward. On the 23rd of that month a doctor recommended that she wear orthopedic shoes because they would help her walk.
On March 22 of that year, while at school, he lost his balance and hit his head on the ground. That time he fainted briefly, they report. By May, reports of him having trouble walking kept coming back. On June 1, they claimed that Mariah “is not strong enough to walk and falls frequently.” Around November she had another fall.
Pediatric pathologist Janice Jean Ophoven, with more than 40 years of experience, is one of the doctors who reviewed the background in Mariah’s case as part of the clemency petition. “The autopsy cannot exclude accidental and natural causes of death (…) The medical evidence is consistent with a cause of death related to a fall down a flight of stairs two days before Mariah collapsed and other complications were seen that were not explored,” was his conclusion.
He also assured that there are “many potential causes” that could contribute “and that have nothing to do with the intentional use of force” by the mother, as the Cameron County prosecutor alleged during the trial.
Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death after a jury heard prosecutor Armando Villalobos accuse her of confessing that she had caused injuries to her daughter. However, the origin of that confession was questioned by interrogation specialists and psychologists cited in the clemency petition.
They conclude that Lucio’s testimony was pressured by police detectives after five hours of questioning the day the girl died and based on unsupported conclusions. They criticize that Lucio’s background as a victim of repeated sexual abuse was not considered by the prosecutor to validate a confession that they classify as “coercive.”
The starting point with which the detectives acted in their interrogation is in the doubt that arose from the paramedic who first spoke with Melissa the day Mariah collapsed. He asked the mother what had happened and she explained that two days earlier the girl had fallen down the front stairs of the house. She did not specify that she was referring to the one in the previous home, from which they were just moving the day the accident occurred. That is why the rescuer was surprised when he saw a one-story house with only three steps at the entrance and a dead girl with bruises and scratches all over her body. That was what he explained to the police.
Melissa was arrested that afternoon and then the case evolved with the mother as the main suspect for alleged abuse against Mariah. She went to a trial in which her lawyer did not present evidence or witnesses to defend her or to annul her initial confession. A jury found her guilty: she was sentenced to death in 2008 for the death of her daughter.
Ophoven explains in his report that Mariah’s fall on February 15, 2007 could have generated “risk of trauma (…) serious or fatal to the head and neck.” Ensures that the fall in the day care March 22, 2006 may have made Mariah even “more vulnerable to another blow to the head.” In addition, she argues that the autopsy shows signs of blood and coagulation dysfunction, which can result from trauma but also from infection. The latter, she says —as explained by the emergency doctor who treated Mariah that afternoon— was also not ruled out, given the high rectal temperature that the girl registered after being measured twice after her death.
The specialist criticizes that during the trial, the pathologist who was appointed to perform Mariah’s autopsy did not perform all the tests to evaluate the nature and consequences of the fall, as well as the baby’s history reported by CPS and all the symptoms she showed. in the last hours of life.
Other medical specialists —among orthopedists, neurologists, specialists in coagulation disorders, forensic odontologists— dismissed the evidence of alleged abuse of Mariah with which Melissa was sentenced to death. They considered them as conclusions reached “without a scientific basis” and with “many prejudices”. They all agreed that the fall and an infection had to be evaluated to find the cause of death of the two-year-old baby.
Without having considered those elements, Melissa was condemned. Now on April 25, two days before the execution date, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to give its recommendation on this case to Governor Greg Abbott. If they told you they are in favor of leniency, the final decision is Abbott’s. If they were against it, the governor could only stay the execution for 30 days.
In addition to that possibility, Melissa Lucio’s lawyers filed an application in the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday to stop the process and annul her sentence and death sentence. This is the first time that the courts will have the opportunity to consider the scientific evidence amassed by Lucio’s new defense team.
Had the jury heard evidence regarding the coercive tactics used in Melissa’s interrogation and the medical evidence showing that Mariah’s cause of death was consistent with an accident, they would have found that there was no murder, Melissa would have been acquitted (. ..) She deserves a new trial,” declared Vanesa Potkin, Director of Litigation at the Innocence Project organization, one of those who took on Lucio’s defense to prove his innocence.
The road to a “tragic day”
When Mariah died, Melissa had already lost custody of seven of her children, the youngest, once, in 2004. But not for having been violent against them, there is no evidence of that in the CPS records reviewed by her lawyers.
“The reports tell the story of Melissa’s love for the children, as well as her inability to care for them properly: from the environment in a neglected house, inadequate food, lack of electricity or water, insufficient supervision, being homeless. The story CPS tells in its reports is one of poverty, not violence At least not from Melissa. Not once did any of her children report Melissa abusing them,” the final clemency document reads.
They explain that the time Melissa lost her children temporarily was “catastrophic.” They say she did “everything in her power” to have the children at home again, despite the economic crisis she was going through and her drug addiction. She took parenting classes and drug abuse therapy; she attended individual counseling sessions; every week she visited the children under supervision; she was admitted to a rehabilitation program and for the first time since she was 16 years old she received the support she needed not to reoffend, she says. This was confirmed by her son John Lucio in a recent interview with Univision News.
Despite the pace of activities he carried out to regain custody of the children, they say he found a job. That year her husband was imprisoned, he spent nine months in prison and was released in October 2006. Once released, she got a job too. With their income, they were able to pay the rent for a three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment with a living room, kitchen, and dining room, something they hadn’t had in the past. They moved in early November 2006 and by the end of that month, they had their children back.
“Melissa was ecstatic, she was determined to keep her family together (…) He stayed away from drugs, even though Robert relapsed, “they say. Different drug tests that Melissa had a week before Mariah’s accident show that she was clean.
By this time, the family’s life was once again complicated by the father’s addiction. He had a part-time job and the debts with electricity began, for example. On December 11, 2006, the landlord asked them to vacate the apartment. They found another place to live but it was uninhabitable. The landlord rented them a passageway on the second floor while he made repairs to the new apartment. On February 15, 2007, when Mariah fell down the stairs, they were preparing to move to another house where the family hoped to start a new life.