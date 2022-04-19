What happened the hours before the death of Mariah, Melissa Lucio’s baby | Univision Justice News

The starting point with which the detectives acted in their interrogation is in the doubt that arose from the paramedic who first spoke with Melissa the day Mariah collapsed. He asked the mother what had happened and she explained that two days earlier the girl had fallen down the front stairs of the house. She did not specify that she was referring to the one in the previous home, from which they were just moving the day the accident occurred. That is why the rescuer was surprised when he saw a one-story house with only three steps at the entrance and a dead girl with bruises and scratches all over her body. That was what he explained to the police.