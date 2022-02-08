what happened? The sports director Rinaldi and the request to pretend to be ill (denied) – OA Sport

A powder keg exploded in Italy at the Olympics Beijing Winter 2022. Matteo Marsaglia said he was pressured by the sporting director Massimo Rinaldi so that pretended an injury and gave way to Mattia Casse in the super-G. The skier had vented to the microphones of the Gazzetta dello Sport and then reiterated his story further to the Rai, at the end of today’s race on the Yanqing track. A real controversy that is inflaming the Alpine ski national team at the Games, also because after the two fast trials there were no medals left and the results were not comforting.

War between the poor and a future that does not exist: the rubble of men’s speed in alpine skiing

Let’s take a step back and retrace the story in detail. Italy has only seven seats available in men’s alpine skiing for the Olympics, due to a non-optimal reading of the regulation which led to a reduced quota for the five-circle review. The summons prove to be problematic e we choose to leave Mattia Casse at home. The 31-year-old does not take it well and publishes a very hard attack on his social profiles: “I didn’t think you could forget so quickly about all the work done at a high level in recent years, about returning from the last injury and having buried my dad on December 22nd. Perhaps I would have deserved this call for the regulations, obviously not for politics ”.

A few days later, just on the eve of the Opening Ceremony, St.i decide to have Mattia Casse travel to Beijing. Italy is in fact at the top of the list of reallocations and there is the real hope that some other nation will give up a place, for various reasons, thus allowing the blue to be deployed. Unfortunately, the hypothesis does not materialize and so the Piedmontese does not have the opportunity to compete. Precisely at this juncture the spark bursts which led to the controversy that is holding the bank: according to Matteo Marsaglia, the sporting director Massimo Rinaldi asked him to declare himself injured in order to allow Mattia Casse to compete in the super-G today (replacements can only be made in the event of an accident or a positive Covid-19).

Alpine skiing, Mattia Casse replies to Marsaglia: “He is a friend. They betrayed the Olympic spirit “

This is the speech of the Lazio to Gazzetta dello Sport: “They asked me not to compete because they wanted Casse to race. I have explained that they cannot do this. Should I say I’m wrong, declare false? Don’t mess with these things. And should I do this for what? To make up for the mistakes of those who led us to have only seven seats in the Olympics Games? People trying to save themselves on the athletes’ skin?“.

The blue then continued: “To go to the Games it would have needed a podium, or a placement in the top 5, or there would have been a technical choice. I have the placement in the top 5. And if they don’t want me to compete, I don’t compete, but I won’t leave my pass, at most they will go down in two (Paris and Innerhofer, ed). They try to turn me against Mattia Casse, who is my friend and for whom I will have to be the best man. No, they won’t. They’ve been trying to get me to stop for four years, should I do them such a favor?“.

Massimo Rinaldi’s denial is readyalways through the rosy: “I didn’t ask Matteo for anything, much less to declare the false. It would be madness which would also have legal consequences at the IOC level. That said, in the current season Matteo Marsaglia got a fourth place downhill, while in the super-G ranking he is in 39th place. The bib in the downhill is deserved and in the race it proved it, but I think I have the right to point out that on a technical level the same cannot be said for the super-G, obviously hoping that tomorrow will prove me wrong. Among other things, participation in the Olympics does not automatically give the right to participate in all their competitions “.

Alpine skiing, pessimistic Sofia Goggia: “I don’t guarantee to make the descent. I will not be the usual Goggia “

Mattia Casse intervened through social media: “Matteo is not only a teammate, but he is a dear friend: he is in Beijing to compete and has the sacrosanct right to exploit his call-up. I arrived in China hoping to be able to recover a share from the reallocation between states; in my heart, I was confident in the cancellation of the Dubai, Kolasin and Malbun races which, it is no secret, were organized to pursue purposes other than sports. Like me, other athletes who dedicate their lives to pursuing the Olympic dream have been excluded due to Olympic passes awarded “this way”. I really hope that this injustice does not happen againout of respect for athletes and sport “.

The great friendship and esteem between the two athletes concerned should be noted, among other things we highlight that Marsaglia will be Casse’s wedding witness. They both care about this relationship and in fact their resentments are common and aimed at the upper echelons. The final broadside pronounced by Marsaglia at the Rai is eloquent: “It seems to me a shameful thing and that goes against all the values ​​that sport has taught me in recent years and that I hope it teaches many children, because before becoming a great champion you have to become a great sportsman. It is the greatest lesson there can be, because the best thing about sport is precisely what makes you grow as a man and become a true sportsman and then maybe if you are good and lucky even great champions “. We’ll see if there is a new response from Massimo Rinaldi, but the climate is certainly not the most serene in view of the combined, giant, slalom and team events.

Alpine skiing, Matteo Marsaglia very hard: “It’s a shame. You have to be men before you become champions “

Photo: Lapresse