What happened to actress Alexa Nikolas after leaving Zoey 101? | Series

alexa nikolas became famous thanks to the series ‘Zoey 101’, but before that he had already debuted in several projects.

The actress began her career in 1999 in the series ‘Vacation at sea’ and later participated in other projects with small roles in ‘Port Charles’ (2000), ‘Zoolander’ (2001), ‘The King of Queens’ (2001) , ‘That’s Life’ (2000-2002) and ‘Hidden Hills’ (2002-2003).

After appearing in 6 episodes of the mini-series ‘The end of time’, Alexa was chosen to play Nicole Bristow in ‘Zoey 101’ and although he was one of the funniest characters, he left the show in 2006 apparently of his own free will after alleged differences with Jamie Lynn Spears.

After her departure from fiction, Alexa appeared in the music video ‘Come back to me’ by Vanessa Hudgens in 2006, in addition to ‘Zack and Cody: Twins in Action’ (2007), ‘Supernatural’ (2009), ‘Criminal minds’ (2010) and lent his voice in an episode of ‘Family Guy’ (2011).

In 2013, the young woman left acting after playing Haley in ‘The Walking Dead’ ya wendy on ‘Mad Men’, dedicating himself to another completely different project.

What does ‘Zoey 101’ actress Alexa Nikolas look like now?

The young woman opted for a career related to photography and artistic projects, while in her personal life in 2012 she married the Canadian musician Mike Milosh, with whom she was for 5 years.

Some time later, Alexa gave love another chance with a man named Michael Gray, to whom she got engaged in September 2020, and in November her first daughter, Nova Vespertine, was born, finally celebrating her wedding in July 2021.

Currently, Alexa is dedicated to painting and her artistic projects, in addition to using her social networks to share images of her daughter and become an activist against stalkers.