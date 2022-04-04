What happened to Adela Noriega? Alicia Machado reveals where the actress lives: VIDEO

The endearing protagonist of telenovelas Adela Noriega She has been away from the world of entertainment for a long time and it is not known where she is, what she does and how she looks now, since she does not have social networks and has not given any interviews.

Nevertheless, Alicia Machado revealed in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ the real place where the actress lives and the fans went crazy, because Noriega was very loved by the public for her performances on the small screen.

During one of the most recent broadcasts of the Telemundo reality show, Gabriela spanic He also spoke about Noriega and said that he hadn’t heard from her for years: “I haven’t heard anything about Adela, she disappeared,” he said.

Given this comment, the former beauty queen Alicia Machado revealed the true whereabouts of the actress and pointed out that she does not live in Mexico as many think, but in United States.

“No, she lives in Weston, Florida. You see her sometimes there,” but he didn’t elaborate.

Do you live in Mexico City?

In 2018, the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante He stated that Adela Noriega actually lived in Polanco, in Mexico City and that he even knew the actress’s building.

“Out of respect for her individuality and her privacy, I’m not going to say where, I know what building she lives in. She works in real estate. She has a real estate company and has land and has apartments and houses. I don’t think so. he goes out nowhere, he is not seen in restaurants, shopping malls, anywhere,” he said.

Much has been said about this actress who disappeared completely for no apparent reason, and although it is said that she will return to soap operas, this has never materialized.

The Mexican actress, who at the age of 12 was discovered by a talent scout in a shopping center, began working in television commercials and even music videos.

Adela made her debut in 1984 on Televisa in ‘Principessa’ and later starred in telenovelas such as ‘Yesenia’, ‘Dulce defiance’, ‘María Isabel’, ‘Amor real’, ‘El Privilegio de amar’, ‘El Manantial’ and The virgin wife’.

Her last project was ‘Fuego en la Sangre’ in 2008 with Eduardo Yáñez and she has been retired since that year.