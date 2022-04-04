Entertainment

What happened to Adela Noriega? Alicia Machado reveals where the actress lives: VIDEO

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

The endearing protagonist of telenovelas Adela Noriega She has been away from the world of entertainment for a long time and it is not known where she is, what she does and how she looks now, since she does not have social networks and has not given any interviews.

Nevertheless, Alicia Machado revealed in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’ the real place where the actress lives and the fans went crazy, because Noriega was very loved by the public for her performances on the small screen.

Source link

Photo of James James5 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

On Women’s Day, Emma Watson reflects on her career

11 mins ago

Haley Lu Richardson Opens Up About Missing Out On Batgirl Role

22 mins ago

Grettell Valdez will undergo chemotherapy after amputation of her finger due to cancer

31 mins ago

HBO Ranking: these are the favorite films of the Chilean public

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button