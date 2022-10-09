What happened to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s dogs?

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had a hotly contested divorce. In 2016, Heard filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences,” but later accused the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor of being physically abusive. The two had to fight over the terms of their separation, and it wasn’t until May 2017 that it was all finalized.

According to The Guardian, Depp was ordered to pay Heard $7 million, which she had pledged to give to charity. Meanwhile, Depp maintained possession of her properties in Los Angeles, Paris and the Bahamas, as well as her vehicles and motorcycles. While they had no children together, they did jointly own two Yorkshire terrier dogs named Pistol and Boo, both of whom went to Heard. The “Aquaman” actor also kept her horse, Arrow.

Depp was reportedly destroyed by this decision, as he “adores both dogs,” according to The Mirror. A source told the outlet that for Depp, the pet custody battle was considered a “war.” Depp just “wants them to be happy and finds it unbelievable that she would suggest splitting them up,” as Heard reportedly only wanted to keep one of the dogs. “They are effectively treated as their children,” they added. “He will stop at nothing to have Pistol and Boo with him.”