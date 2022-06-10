What happened to Antonio De la Rúa, Shakira’s ex before Piqué?

In recent days, Shakira’s separation from her partner of almost 12 years, Gerard Piqué, has been one of the most commented topics by the media and users of various social networks. Thus, the breakup of one of the most stable relationships in international entertainment has impacted hundreds of people around the world.

In that sense, many people have inquired about private aspects of both protagonists and the list of previous romances of these two figures came to light. In this way, the famous courtship that Shakira had with the Argentine businessman to whom she dedicated the successful song “January Day” has been remembered.

Shakira reappears in an emotional scene with her father Dayanara Torres shares a supportive message about the breakup of Shakira and Gerard Piqué Yuridia sends a message to Shakira after her breakup with Piqué

For this reason, below, he knows everything that happened in the life of Antonio De la Rúa, the ex of the Colombian before being a partner of Gerard Piqué.

The relationship between Shakira and Antonio De la Rúa

In the year 2000, Shakira met Antonio de la Rúa, son of then Argentine President Fernando de la Rúa. Since then, both decided to start a relationship that had a lot of attention from the press. At that time, the singer released the album “Laundry Service”, which gave her the international promotion that she was looking for.

De la Rúa became his manager and they lived an apparently ideal relationship. The singer was very much in love with her and that is why she dedicated some of her songs to him. The romantic theme “January Day”, for example, is a love song addressed to the Argentine.

“I am going to heal your grieving soul. I’m going to leave you like new and everything will pass. Soon you will see the sun shine. You, more than anyone, deserve to be happy. You are going to see how your wounds are healing little by little, you are going to see how life itself is going to decant the salt that is left over in the sea”, says part of the composition.

The break between Antonio De la Rúa and Shakira

However, after 11 years of relationship, both decided to end. Although initially it was thought that this break occurred on good terms, some legal disputes between the two would reveal that their separation was not friendly.

According to the newspaper El Mundo, he sued the artist for 78 million euros for her work as a manager. However, despite her attempts, the Colombian emerged victorious from the legal battle and each one continued with their respective lives.

As is known, after the breakup, the Colombian began a new relationship with soccer player Gerard Piqué, with whom she had two children named Milan and Sasha. The Argentine, for his part, also decided to continue with his personal life and this is demonstrated on his social networks.

Antonio De la Rua today

After his separation from the successful Colombian, De la Rúa continued to work as an entrepreneur and started a family. Regarding his physique, it seems that he has not changed much. Mind you, unlike his dapper look during some of his performances as an artist manager, he now opts for a much more casual look.

He currently resides in Berlin, Germany, and it is presumed that, like his ex-partner, he would also be single.

The family of Antonio De la Rua

Antonio De la Rúa maintained a relationship with the Colombian musical artist Daniela Ramos after ending his romance with Shakira. She, in addition to being a DJ, is a model and the mother of the businessman’s two children: Zulu, 9, and Mael, 5. After six years of relationship, both decided to end their romance, currently having a cordial relationship for the good of the little ones.

It is known that De la Rúa enjoys his fatherhood to the fullest and this is demonstrated on his social networks, where his little ones are the protagonists of the snapshots he shares and he is proud of them.

The fortune of Antonio De la Rúa

Although he lost the trial against Shakira, the son of politician Fernando De la Rúa is a successful businessman. Currently, the Argentine is dedicated to hotel businesses around the world and it is known that he has acquired various land and homes, such as the mansion of Franca Sozzani, the former director of Vogue Italia.

Among his investments, the Be Tulum stands out, a 5-star hotel whose price per room is approximately $1,500 per night, according to El Mundo. Another of his projects is in Bonds Cay, in the Bahamas.

Antonio de la Rúa in social networks

Currently, Antonio De la Rúa does not have an active presence on social networks, since his last publication on Instagram was made on March 13, 2021. However, his official account is public, he has 10,000 followers and it is where he has spread great part of your life as a father.

Next, see some of the images that the businessman shares through this famous platform, where he proudly shows off his two children.